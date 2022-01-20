Square brings smart glucometer 'Contour Plus ONE’ to market

Square Pharmaceuticals Limited recently launched a smart glucometer called "Contour Plus ONE" to make blood glucose diagnosis easier and more accurate.

In collaboration with Swiss company Ascensia Diabetes Care, a subsidiary of the world-renowned Panasonic Healthcare Holdings, Square will market the smart glucometer in the country, reads a press release.

"Contour Plus One" has a Bluetooth connection that allows a user to adjust and store data on a smartphone using the Contour Diabetes app. In addition, it has a smart light feature through which the meter indicates hypo, hyper and normal state of blood glucose by illuminating the light signal. The accuracy of this meter is proven by the standards of ISO 15197: 2013.

Ascensia Diabetes Care Business Manager (Bangladesh office) Jayant Saha presented the scientific information about "Contour Plus One" at the launching ceremony.

National Professor Dr AK Azad Khan discussed the importance of digital technology in controlling and measuring blood glucose levels and diabetes on the occasion.

Square Pharmaceuticals General Manager (Marketing Division) Md Atiquzzaman delivered the vote of thanks towards the stakeholders present at the event including Square Pharmaceuticals General Manager (Sales) Mahmudur Rahman Bhuiyan and other senior executives.