Rangs Group of Companies Chairman passes away

TBS Report
11 February, 2022, 07:30 pm
Last modified: 11 February, 2022, 07:41 pm

Akhter Hussain, founder and chairman of Rangs Group of Companies passed away on Friday. 

The 72-year-old breathed his last at about 11:50 am on the day, Rangs Electronics Ltd said in a press statement.

Akhter's first namaz-e-janaza was held at the Gulshan Azad Mosque after Asr prayers on Friday. A second namaz-e-janaza for the deceased was held at his village home at Khaokhir in Nalchity upazila of Jhalokathi district.

He left behind his wife, a son, a daughter, grandchildren, and many relatives.

Akhter was widely known for his inspiring leadership, kind-hearted welcoming persona and a leading entrepreneur in his field.

He was one of the forerunners actively working for the exceptional growth of the electronic industry in Bangladesh. His legacy lives on countless well-wishers. 

Rangs Group Chairman Akhter Hussain

