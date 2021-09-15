Prof Golam Mowlah dies

Professor Dr Golam Mowlah, son of late Abdur Ruzzaque, has passed away on Wednesday. He was 73.

Golam Mowlah died due to age related complications in the capital.

Dr Mowlah was founding Vice Chancellor of Cumilla University and a professor and former Director of the Institute of Nutrition and Food Science at Dhaka University.

He left behind his wife, Professor Dr Aleya Mowlah, daughter, Naveem Mowlah, two grandchildren, relatives and well-wishers to mourn his death.