Former diplomat AKM Kamaluddin passes away

Obituary

TBS Report
14 November, 2022, 03:40 pm
Last modified: 14 November, 2022, 03:57 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

AKM Kamaluddin Choudhury, member and former Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the University of Asia Pacific (UAP), has passed away at the age of 86.

He breathed his last at 8:30am Saturday (12 November) in the USA, reads a press release.

Kamaluddin held many important positions in the Government of Bangladesh including the posts of Home Secretary, Labour Secretary, Shipping Secretary and Ambassador (1988 to 1992) to the European Union, Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg. 

He was also the former Vice Chancellor (2001), UAP and Chairman (2014-2015), Board of Trustees of UAP. He was also a Member of the National Executive Council, National Heart Foundation of Bangladesh.

He was born on 05 March, 1936. He left behind his two sons and a host of relatives and well-wishers to mourn his death.

His namaz-e-janaza was held at Al-Firdaws Madrasa & Mosque, IRCICA at 12:30am Bangladesh time on 14 November. 

Later he was buried at a graveyard of Al-Firdaus Memorial Gardens, Maryland, USA.

His relatives, friends and well-wishers are requested to pray for the salvation of the departed soul.

