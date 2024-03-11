Akira Toriyama: Beyond 9000!

"It's over 9,000," might just be one of the most iconic lines of the 'Dragon Ball Z' series. This line is cherished for its dramatic impact, serving as an enthusiastic declaration of the immense power level attained by the protagonist, Son Goku.

And who could forget when Goku travels even beyond in his many Super Saiyan forms. The fiery energy, cyan eyes, the massive hair change all brimming with pure strength. Back in the early 2000's this was all the buzz, an example of power. The East had its own Superman.

I personally remember the days of returning from school early in the afternoon just to catch the show and bask in the glory of the 'Saiyan Race'. From the power ups through different stages of the super saiyan to the final blow of the ginormous energy blast that is 'Kamehameha', 'Dragon Ball Z' was the peak of a superhero dream for me. If anything, I, like many others of my peers, wanted the power of super saiyan and to fight evil aliens.

The man behind the creation of the most prized superhero Asia has to offer, Akira Toriyama, was nothing less than a genius, given his lasting impact on every kid who grew up with the OG version of the Dragon Ball series. His passing earlier this week was deeply saddening and tragic because his role in shaping the childhoods of many into a memorable one, was immense.

Toriyama, also the mastermind behind manga such as 'Dr. Slump' and 'Sand Land,' gained widespread recognition primarily for 'Dragon Ball,' which debuted in 1984 and enjoyed a long tenure in the renowned Japanese publication Weekly Shonen Jump.

Initially successful locally, its popularity surged globally, propelling the franchise to achieve an iconic status within the world of anime. It would go on to define action anime shows in the future greatly.

Toriyama also left his mark in the world of video games, designing characters for beloved games such as Dragon Quest and Chrono Trigger, among others.

For anyone unfamiliar reading this piece, 'Dragon Ball' tells the story of Son Goku, an alien child, much like Clark Kent/Superman, who finds himself on Earth. Alongside the ingenious Bulma with her distinctive blue hair, they set out on a quest to find seven dragon balls, which when assembled, can summon the mighty Shenron capable of granting any wish. Well, this is how the story starts anyway.

Toriyama's creations fused the kung fu-inspired combat scenes reminiscent of classic martial arts movies, with elements of science fiction and a fantastical reinterpretation of space and technology. His characters leap from both the pages and the screens, including a wild-haired and monkey-tailed kid dressed in an orange martial arts uniform soaring atop a cloud, a whiskered green dragon whose sinuous form twists in intricate patterns in the sky, and a set of seven orange orbs adorned with tiny red stars, whose combination promises boundless power to their possessor.

The show became such a huge phenomenon that references of it could be found in popular Western media too. Not only that, the character of Goku would ultimately lead to the inspiration of the creation of two other big names of the anime industry, Naruto and One Piece.

Artists and especially comic artists live through their characters. In most cases, it is more the merrier. But then again there comes along artists who create just one character that lives for generations to come, immortalising the name of the artist. One such name is Stan Lee, the creator of Spider-Man.

But then there is Akira Toriyama, who made other characters but truly lives through Goku. It is his greatest and most timeless creation. Those familiar with the different versions of 'Dragon Ball' are aware that Goku has confronted the prospect of complete destruction more frequently than many of us encounter laundry day. He has experienced defeat and even faced death multiple times. However, he also surpassed the power level of 9,000. Toriyama portrayed Goku as essentially immortal. Consequently, for fans worldwide, Toriyama's legacy remains unchanged.