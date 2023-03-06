Bandai Namco drops teaser for latest Dragon Ball Z Game

Dragon Ball Z fans have something to look forward to as Bandai Namco Entertainment teased a new Dragon Ball Z game during the Dragon Ball Games Battle Hour 2023 event. The teaser video revealed that a new Dragon Ball Z: Budokai Tenkaichi game is currently in development.

While the teaser didn't reveal much information about the game, fans are already buzzing with excitement.

About Dragon Ball Z: Budokai Tenkaichi

The Dragon Ball Z: Budokai Tenkaichi series is a popular 3D fighting action game that was first launched in 2005 for the PlayStation 2. It was known as Dragon Ball Z: Sparking! in Japan. The game was praised for its stunning graphics, smooth gameplay, and massive character roster.

The second game in the series, Dragon Ball Z: Budokai Tenkaichi 2 (Dragon Ball Z: Sparking! Neo in Japan), launched in 2006 for the PlayStation 2. It was released in Europe, North America, and Australia in November of the same year. The Wii version of the game was released in November 2006 in North America, in January 2007 in Japan, and in March and April 2007 in Europe and Australia, respectively.

The third instalment of the series, Dragon Ball Z: Budokai Tenkaichi 3 (Dragon Ball Z: Sparking! Meteor in Japan), launched in 2007 for the PlayStation 2 and Wii in Japan. The game was released in North America and Europe in November of the same year. The Wii version was released in North America in December 2007 and in Europe and Australasia in February 2008.

The latest game in the series, Dragon Ball Z: Tenkaichi Tag Team, was released in 2010 for the PlayStation Portable. It is the only game in the Budokai Tenkaichi series that was released on a handheld console.

Fans eagerly await the next instalment of the series

While Bandai Namco Entertainment didn't reveal many details about the new game, fans are eagerly waiting to see what's in store. The teaser video showed some glimpses of the game's graphics, and it seems like the developers have once again outdone themselves. The game's release date and platforms are still unknown, but fans are hoping that it will be available on all major consoles.

Dragon Ball Z: Budokai Tenkaichi has been a beloved series for fans of the Dragon Ball Z franchise, and the announcement of a new game is sure to stir up excitement. With the series' history of providing stunning graphics, a massive character roster, and smooth gameplay, fans are expecting nothing less from the new game.