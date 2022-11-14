NRSC to hold talks over banning motorcycles on highways

Bangladesh

TBS Report
14 November, 2022, 08:05 pm
Last modified: 14 November, 2022, 08:10 pm

Related News

NRSC to hold talks over banning motorcycles on highways

TBS Report
14 November, 2022, 08:05 pm
Last modified: 14 November, 2022, 08:10 pm
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Representational Image. Photo: Collected

The National Road Safety Council (NRSC) will hold its 29th meeting after a year-long hiatus, to address various issues including a ban on driving motorcycles on highways to reduce accidents.

"Ongoing issues will be on the meeting's agenda. There might be discussions about banning motorcycles on highways," Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) Chairman Nur Mohammad Mazumdar said Monday (14 November) adding that the meeting will be held Tuesday.

Meanwhile, sources in BRTA said that issues which might be addressed in the meeting include a strategic plan for safe roads 2021-2024, not registering abandoned vehicles, and reducing the number of road accidents.

BRTA officials said that the approval for the "National Road Safety Strategic Action Plan" has been pending as this meeting has not been scheduled in a long time.

Therefore, a decision might come in this regard, though it depends on the opinion of NRSC members, they said.

NRSC is mandated to hold a meeting every 6 months or at the request of the council chairman. But it was long postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, said concerned officials.

Earlier, the 28th meeting of the National Road Safety Council was held on 18 February 2021.

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader is set to attend the meeting Tuesday which will be held at the BRTA head office in Banani.

Top News

national road safety council / road safety / motorcycle

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The red-brick structure features a courtyard with two terraces, and inward-facing balconies looking over it. Photo: Junaid Hasan Pranto

Ayna Burir Adar: Like a hurricane lamp in the forest

1h | Habitat
Sketch: TBS

We should not assume that more people necessarily mean more environmental degradation: UNFPA Country Representative

2h | Panorama
World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world

World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world

2h | Panorama
Jimmy Choo Flash: Thank you, next!

Jimmy Choo Flash: Thank you, next!

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Janhvi Kapoor delivers excellent performance in 'Milli'

Janhvi Kapoor delivers excellent performance in 'Milli'

15h | Videos
#BoycottQatar2022 movement intensifying

#BoycottQatar2022 movement intensifying

17h | Videos
Cumilla's Noor dreams to spread rickshaw painting abroad

Cumilla's Noor dreams to spread rickshaw painting abroad

17h | Videos
How Search Engines Understand Your Web Pages

How Search Engines Understand Your Web Pages

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Education

'Creative' question in HSC Bangla exam raises uproar

2
Photo: Collected
Education

Ministry discloses names of teachers who prepared controversial 'creative' question for HSC Bangla exam

3
Represenattional image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladesh Bank to auction 25kg gold

4
IMF agrees to $4.5b loan, first instalment in Feb
Economy

IMF agrees to $4.5b loan, first instalment in Feb

5
'If I was the coach, I would make all Bangladesh players see psychologists’: Wasim Akram
Sports

'If I was the coach, I would make all Bangladesh players see psychologists’: Wasim Akram

6
Photo: TBS
Transport

e-tickets for all Mirpur buses from Sunday