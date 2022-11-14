NRSC to hold talks over banning motorcycles on highways

The National Road Safety Council (NRSC) will hold its 29th meeting after a year-long hiatus, to address various issues including a ban on driving motorcycles on highways to reduce accidents.

"Ongoing issues will be on the meeting's agenda. There might be discussions about banning motorcycles on highways," Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) Chairman Nur Mohammad Mazumdar said Monday (14 November) adding that the meeting will be held Tuesday.

Meanwhile, sources in BRTA said that issues which might be addressed in the meeting include a strategic plan for safe roads 2021-2024, not registering abandoned vehicles, and reducing the number of road accidents.

BRTA officials said that the approval for the "National Road Safety Strategic Action Plan" has been pending as this meeting has not been scheduled in a long time.

Therefore, a decision might come in this regard, though it depends on the opinion of NRSC members, they said.

NRSC is mandated to hold a meeting every 6 months or at the request of the council chairman. But it was long postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, said concerned officials.

Earlier, the 28th meeting of the National Road Safety Council was held on 18 February 2021.

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader is set to attend the meeting Tuesday which will be held at the BRTA head office in Banani.