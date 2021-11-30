Now HSC examinee killed in Ctg road crash

Bangladesh

UNB
30 November, 2021, 05:55 pm
Last modified: 30 November, 2021, 06:01 pm

Now HSC examinee killed in Ctg road crash

Joydwip Das, upcoming HSC candidate, was hit by a speeding truck while he was returning home from a wedding at 3:30am near Riazuddin Bazar area

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Amid protests in Dhaka over the death of a NDC college student and a SSC examinee, an HSC examinee was killed after a truck hit a motorcycle in Station Road area of Chattogram city on Tuesday. 

The deceased was identified as Joydwip Das of Cox's Bazar.

He was a student of Mirsarai Degree College and a candidate of the upcoming HSC examination. 

Inspector of Panchlaish Police Station (Investigation) Sadekur Rahman said when Joydwip was returning home by a motorbike after attending a wedding party around 3:30am a speeding truck hit the motorbike near Riazuddin Bazar area. 
 
Later, critically injured Joydwip was rushed to Chittagong Medical College Hospital where doctors declared him dead, the OC added. 
 
Mainuddin Islam Durjoy, an SSC examinee from Ekramunnesa College, was killed in a road accident at Rampura in Dhaka on Monday within a week of the tragic death of a student of Notre Dame College being hit by a garbage truck of Dhaka South City Corporation.
 
 

