North Macedonia keen to recruit Bangladeshi workers

Bangladesh

UNB
31 January, 2024, 06:40 pm
Last modified: 31 January, 2024, 06:51 pm

A file photo of State Minister for Expatriates’ Welfare and Overseas Employment Shafiqur Rahman Chowdhury speaking at a programme at his ministry. Photo: Courtesy
A file photo of State Minister for Expatriates’ Welfare and Overseas Employment Shafiqur Rahman Chowdhury speaking at a programme at his ministry. Photo: Courtesy

North Macedonia, a landlocked country in Southeast Europe, is keen to recruit Bangladeshi workers for its labour market.

North Macedonia's non-resident ambassador to Bangladesh Slobodan Uzunov expressed his country's interest at a meeting with State Minister for Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment Shafiqur Rahman Chowdhury at Probashi Kallyan Bhaban in the city on Wednesday (31 January).

In the meeting, the North Macedonian envoy also focused on signing a memorandum of understanding in this regard, said a PID handout.

Later, United Arab Emirates (UAE) Ambassador to Bangladesh Abdulla Ali Khaseif AlHmoudi separately met the state minister there.

In this meeting, the bilateral relations of the two countries, trade and labor market and other related issues were discussed.

The UAE ambassador congratulated Shafiqur Rahman Chowdhury on his appointment as the state minister for expatriates' welfare and overseas employment.

The state minister highlighted Bangladesh's position in creating skilled human resources according to the demands of the international labor market.

The UEA envoy praised the skills of Bangladeshi workers.

Officials of the ministry and the UAE Embassy in Dhaka were present.
 

