No TV channel can air more than one foreign serial: Hasan

Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud has said no television channel in the country will be allowed to broadcast more than one foreign serial at a time.



"In order to protect the country's history, heritage and culture, the ministry has already informed the authorities concerned about this decision," he said while virtually addressing the third Broadcast Conference of the Broadcast Journalists Center (BJC) as the chief guest on the Bangla Academy premises in the capital Saturday afternoon.

Jatiya Sangsad (JS) Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chawdhury inaugurated the conference in person while Secretary of the Information and Broadcasting Ministry Md Mokbul Hossain addressed as the special guest.

Dr Hasan termed the media as one of the guides of the country and said it (media) should not be used, in any way, to protect the interests of the owners.

Noting that the government agreed with the journalists about the amendment of the media employees' law and is waiting for the written proposal from the top organisation of journalists, he said, "So, there is no room for controversy in this regard".

Dr Hasan emphasized on strengthening the role of BJC to enrich the country's media.

Information Secretary Md Mokbul Hossain and other invited guests wished the conference a success.

BJC Trustee Syed Ishtiaque Reza presided over the inaugural function while its President Rezanul Haque Raja, Member Secretary Shakil Ahmed, directors Rashed Ahmed and Nur Us-Safa Julhajj, BFUJ- Bangladesh Federal Union Journalists president Omar Faruque, BFUJ former president Monjurul Ahsan Bulbul, Dhaka Union of Journalists (DUJ) Sohel Haider Chowdhury and Dhaka Reporters' Unity (DRU) president Nazrul Islam Mithu spoke at the function, among others.

