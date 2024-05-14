Visa policy, RAB sanction to be discussed during Donald Lu’s visit: FM

Bangladesh

BSS
14 May, 2024, 12:55 pm
Last modified: 14 May, 2024, 12:58 pm

Related News

Visa policy, RAB sanction to be discussed during Donald Lu’s visit: FM

Foreign Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud said the current relations between Bangladesh and the US are very sound and Dhaka will work together with whoever visits here from the US administration

BSS
14 May, 2024, 12:55 pm
Last modified: 14 May, 2024, 12:58 pm
Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud. File Photo: UNB
Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud. File Photo: UNB

Foreign Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud today said the US visa policy and sanctions on Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) officials will be discussed during the visit of US Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu. 

"We will discuss US Visa policy and sanction on RAB individuals (during Lu's visit) … We have already discussed the matter of withdrawal or easing those when US Whitehouse and state department officials visit here earlier… so these issues will come up naturally (this time)," he said. 

The foreign minister made the remarks while responding to a question of a journalist on the upcoming visit of Donald Lu here.     

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Dr Hasan said the current relations between Bangladesh and the US are very sound and Dhaka will work together with whoever visits here from the US administration.

"Whoever visits here... we will work together to advance our (Bangladesh-US) relations," he said.   

Donald Lu will travel Bangladesh on May 14 as part of his tri-nation tour of the region.

He will also visit India and Sri Lanka before coming to Dhaka. His trip will strengthen bilateral cooperation with each country and demonstrate US support for a free, open, and prosperous Indo-Pacific region, said the US Department State.

Lu will meet government officials, civil society leaders, and other Bangladeshis to discuss US-Bangladesh cooperation, including addressing the climate crisis and deepening economic ties, said spokesperson at the US Department of State. 

Rohingya repatriation

Replying to another question, the foreign minister said Dhaka wants to begin Rohingya repatriation as Myanmar's internal conflict cannot be an excuse for delaying the repatriation process.

However, he said it is true that the current situation in Arakan creates a barrier to repatriation to some extent, but conflict is always there in Myanmar.

"We are always in engagement with Myanmar. We want to see the commencement of repatriation at least," he said.  

The foreign minister said he made the same urge to his Myanmar counterpart at a meeting during his Uganda visit.

Hasan said he found Myanmar foreign minister positive regarding commencing the Rohingya repatriation from Bangladesh.

Bangladesh is now hosting over 1.3 million Rohingyas in Cox's Bazar and Bhasan Char while Myanmar did not take back a single Rohingya in last seven years even after making several pledges.

Top News

Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud / US Assistant Secretary of State Donald Lu / Donald Lu / Dr Hasan Mahmud / US-Bangladesh relations

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A glimpse inside a modern airport control room. Photo: Collected

The unsung air traffic controllers

4h | Panorama
The moral compass goes astray when making money is involved. Photo: vecteezy

Doing right is hard when doing wrong is profitable

1d | Panorama
Not only natural dyes, MiAA also works with natural fabrics like cotton, silk, and endi silk. Photo: Courtesy

MiAA: Bringing back class in luxury

1d | Panorama
Mother and child painting by Kate Ahn. Photo: Collected

It only takes a Mother - for Mother's Day

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

The popularity of friendship marriage is increasing in Japan

The popularity of friendship marriage is increasing in Japan

1h | Videos
What is ROBUST AI?

What is ROBUST AI?

2h | Videos
Hybrid bitter gourd farming increases in Mymensingh region

Hybrid bitter gourd farming increases in Mymensingh region

3h | Videos
Banks' profits swell on interest, T-bond income

Banks' profits swell on interest, T-bond income

4h | Videos