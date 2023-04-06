No question of scrapping DSA: Info Minister

Bangladesh

UNB
06 April, 2023, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 06 April, 2023, 09:26 pm

No question of scrapping DSA: Info Minister

Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud said Bangladesh's Digital Security Act (DSA) is comparatively better than that of the US and Australia.

He ruled out any possibility of scrapping the DSA despite demands from many rights and journalists' groups and the civil society.

"There is no question of scrapping the DSA," the minister made the remarks while talking to representatives of Crime Reporters Association in a meeting at the ministry conference room in the capital on Thursday.

He said, "The law ministry is working so that journalists are not subjected to harassment due to the DSA, and our law is easier compared to the US."

Hasan said the DSA of the US allows a maximum punishment of 20 years of jail sentence while there is no such long sentence in the DSA in Bangladesh.

Comparing the DSA with the one in the US, the information minister said there is a provision of life imprisonment in the US if someone dies due to any digital crime, but the DSA in Bangladesh is easier for similar crimes. 

"The law was enacted to provide digital security to people, and every country has such a law. Australia's cyber Act is even rougher," he said.

The information minister said they are more vigilant to protect journalists so that they are not subjected to harassment under the DSA.

He also said the media is now being less harassed compared to the past.

Replying to a question, he said the journalists will have to work with courage while threats come from outside while discharging duties.

