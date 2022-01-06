No increase in edible oil price now, govt decides after meeting with traders

Bangladesh

UNB
06 January, 2022, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 06 January, 2022, 09:37 pm

Representational Image. Photo: Collected.
Representational Image. Photo: Collected.

The price of edible oil will not be increased until the integrated and uniform pricing system is finalised.

The decision was taken after a tripartite meeting at the commerce ministry on Thursday afternoon, said AHM Safiquzzaman, additional secretary (Import and Internal Trade).

Safiquzzaman told reporters that the proposal of price hike by Tk8 to Tk10 for per litre edible oil was not approved.

At present, the price of bottled soybean oil is Tk160 per litre. The traders proposed to increase the price of this edible oil by Tk8 per litre. In that case, the price in the retail market would be Tk168 per litre. The mill's gate price would be Tk158, and the distributor price would be Tk162 per litre.

