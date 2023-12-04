Edible oil fortification remains a pipe dream because of lax enforcement

The Bangladesh government has identified the marketing of bulk edible oil in drums as a major threat to public health as well as the quality of fortification. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Micronutrient deficiencies are common among the Bangladeshi population. Our government has a commitment to improve our micronutrient status and protect public health according to Article 18 subsection (1) of the Constitution of the People's Republic of Bangladesh.

The National Micronutrient Survey 2011-12 has identified vitamin A deficiency as a major threat to public health. One in every five children in the country was identified as vitamin A deficient. Apart from Bangladesh, the silent epidemic of vitamin A deficiency is prominent across many countries in Asia and Africa. Vitamin A deficiency causes night blindness, eye dryness and infection, damage to the cornea, stunted growth and more.

To mitigate this challenge at the population level, large-scale fortification of foods has been used as a cost-effective solution by numerous governments in the world. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), "fortification is the practice of deliberately increasing the content of one or more micronutrients (i.e., vitamins and minerals) in a food or condiment to improve the nutritional quality of the food supply and provide a public health benefit with minimal risk to health."

As a result, eight Asian countries mandated vitamin fortification in edible oils and eleven countries introduced fortification standards to mitigate vitamin A deficiency challenges. Following the examples of the neighbouring countries and to mitigate vitamin A deficiency issues in the marginal population, Bangladesh has enacted the Fortification of Vitamin A in Edible Oil, 2013 Act.

This Act mandates vitamin A fortification in every type and form of edible oil (mustard, sesame, olive and other expeller processed oils are exempted). It is important to note that the fortification of vitamin A in edible oil is highly affordable as it costs only around 24 to 30 paisa per litre.

Additionally, the Act dictates that edible oil in no way can be marketed inside packaging or containers manufactured with materials that are harmful to health and without the fortification logo. Since edible oil is identified as a food product, it is obligatory to follow all the rules and regulations regarding packaging, wrapping and labelling.

Marketing, distribution and selling of edible oil inside any kind of unhealthy, unclean and non-food grade container is also strictly prohibited. Violating, disregarding or not supporting these obligations are considered to be legally punishable crimes.

A study conducted by ICDDR,B reported that 65% of edible oil is marketed in drums whereas the rest are distributed in different types of branded bottles and pouch-packs. 59% of this drum oil doesn't contain any degree of Vitamin A, thus violating the law and putting public health in jeopardy. Of the rest, 34% of drum oil fails to meet the standards set by the law. On the other hand, a report by the Bangladesh Standards and Testing Institute (BSTI) based on field investigation between 2018 and 2021 shows that only 52.7% of oil stored in drums has met the standards set in the act.

The precariousness does not end here. Most of the drums that are currently used and reused for storing, distribution and marketing edible oil are manufactured using non-food grade materials or were previously used for storing and transporting potentially toxic liquids such as lubricants and textile chemicals.

The use of such drums to store edible oil can expose the population to potential hazards from toxic materials and thus pose a serious health risk. Additionally, these drums lack traceability, allowing sellers to elude punishment for depriving the people of properly fortified safe edible oil.

Based on evidence, our government has identified the marketing of bulk edible oil in drums as a major threat to public health as well as the quality of fortification. As a result, the Ministry of Industries issued an executive order on 16 March 2022 to phase out all of the bulk oil marketed in drums. The deadline for soybean oil was set for 1 June 2022 and 1 December 2022 for palm oil. Regrettably, this order is yet to be implemented in the market due to reluctance from the large refinery owners and a lack of awareness by the consumers.

In line with the government directives of banning the sale of edible oil from open drums to ensure effective implementation of the Vitamin A Fortification in Edible Oil Act, 2013, businesses associated with selling edible oil in drums, especially the refineries, must take proper steps to comply with the order.

For proper implementation of the fortification and food safety laws, regulatory bodies must frequently monitor and evaluate whether edible oil is correctly fortified and packaged. However, it is important to note that the main responsibility for ensuring the quality of the product lies with the businesses. In addition, public awareness activities about the harmful consequences of drum oil must be raised to ensure that consumers are aware of the risks associated with the consumption of such oils.

Ashek Mahfuz, PhD is the Portfolio Lead at Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition (GAIN). Email: [email protected]

