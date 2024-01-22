Nicaraguan leaders greet PM Hasina on her re-election

Nicaragua President Daniel Ortega Saavedra and Vice President Rosario Murillo have congratulated Sheikh Hasina on her re-election as prime minister of Bangladesh.

In a letter written to the prime minister the Nicaraguan leaders said, "We convey our sincere and warm congratulations for your victory during the Parliamentary Elections held on last 7 January, which resulted in your re-election as prime minister of Bangladesh."

They wished success for her and the government during the new term.

"And we are certain that you will accomplish new achievements for the well-being of the Families of the People of Bangladesh," they said.

Both the leaders added, "With admiration and respect, we reiterate our interest in continuing to strengthen our historic relations of brotherhood and solidarity."