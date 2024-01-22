Nicaraguan leaders greet PM Hasina on her re-election

Bangladesh

UNB
22 January, 2024, 03:50 pm
Last modified: 22 January, 2024, 03:53 pm

Related News

Nicaraguan leaders greet PM Hasina on her re-election

They wished success for her and the government during the new term.

UNB
22 January, 2024, 03:50 pm
Last modified: 22 January, 2024, 03:53 pm
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. TBS Sketch.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. TBS Sketch.

Nicaragua President Daniel Ortega Saavedra and Vice President Rosario Murillo have congratulated Sheikh Hasina on her re-election as prime minister of Bangladesh.

In a letter written to the prime minister the Nicaraguan leaders said, "We convey our sincere and warm congratulations for your victory during the Parliamentary Elections held on last 7 January, which resulted in your re-election as prime minister of Bangladesh."

They wished success for her and the government during the new term.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"And we are certain that you will accomplish new achievements for the well-being of the Families of the People of Bangladesh," they said.

Both the leaders added, "With admiration and respect, we reiterate our interest in continuing to strengthen our historic relations of brotherhood and solidarity."

Nicaragua / Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Tommy Mäkinen and the Evolution VI combination led to many title wins for Mitsubishi which later led to the brand building a limited Tommy Mäkinen Edition Evo VI to pay homage to the driver. Photo: Collected

A rally icon and a street legend: The Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution

2h | Wheels
The annual meeting of the World Economic Forum is a vast exercise in decadence. Photo: Bloomberg

You're all paying attention to the wrong Davos

6h | Panorama
Print-on-demand is increasing “self-publishing” at the individual level, with the opportunity to print small volumes of books at relatively low cost. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Print-on-demand: The future of publishing in Bangladesh?

8h | Panorama
While Khadi boasts a rich historical and cultural heritage, its appeal is amplified by its minimal eco-impact. Photo: Courtesy

‘Freedom fabric’ Khadi: Past Perfect. How will the future look?

15h | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Benchmark rice prices to be set to crack down on manipulators

Benchmark rice prices to be set to crack down on manipulators

1h | Videos
After importers’ protest, cardiac stent prices may rise again

After importers’ protest, cardiac stent prices may rise again

3h | Videos
Mustard cultivation has increased in Satkhira

Mustard cultivation has increased in Satkhira

2h | Videos
Tata awarded IPL title rights

Tata awarded IPL title rights

18h | Videos