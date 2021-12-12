NGOs forced to play limited role in fighting Covid: Dr Debapriya

Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD) Distinguished Fellow Debapriya Bhattacharya on Sunday said the role of the NGOs in combating Covid-19 pandemic was limited for inflexible programme and funding arrangement.

He also noted private or philanthropic support initiatives were quite visible at the local level during the first lockdown last year.

The eminent economist was speaking at a conference titled "Bangladesh Emerging from the Pandemic: Coping Experiences and Policy Choices" arranged by Citizen's Platform for SDGs, Bangladesh in partnership with CPD.

Dr Debapriya, who is also the convenor of Citizen's Platform for SDGs, Bangladesh, highlighted four shortcomings regarding the Covid stimulus packages — insufficient allocation, inadequate cash transfer and food support measures, low coverage of eligible beneficiaries and noticeable delivery deficits.

Covid-related support measures were rolled out at an early stage with proper policy guidance, he remarked during his presentation.

"Public interventions were not adequately attuned to the needs of the traditionally disadvantaged," Dr Debapriya added.

He also pointed out that because of the global pandemic, people living in remote areas like char, haor and coastal area, slum dwellers, indigenous and Dalit people, persons with disabilities, transgender and floating population had been disproportionately affected.

However, the veteran public policy analyst acknowledged the macroeconomic stability the country maintained throughout the two waves of pandemic.

"The macroeconomic stability was maintained with a positive growth rate; remittances and food grains production holding the fort," he said adding exports faltered and private investment dipped at the same time.

The two-day conference kicked off today.