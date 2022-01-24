New bill a plot to form another EC with loyal people: BNP

BNP on Monday alleged that the new bill on the formation of the Election Commission (EC) has been formulated to constitute another commission with people loyal to the government.

"The prime minister's will will be reflected on the Election Commission bill to be passed by the government without having elected representatives," said party senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi.

He also said the government has prepared the draft of the Bill to constitute another Election Commission like Huda-Rakib ones. "People's hopes and aspirations will not be reflected on the new Election Commission."

The BNP leader came up with the remarks while talking to reporters after paying homage to Arafat Rahman Koko, the younger son of party founder Ziaur Rahman and current chairperson Khaleda Zia, by placing a wreath at his Banani grave, marking his 7th death anniversary.

Referring to a provision of the draft Bill allowing convicted persons to be the EC members, Rizvi said it means those who have committed atrocities in the last 14 years can be the members of the Commission.

"In fact, the government wants to appoint people loyal it as the EC members. They don't want to appoint any gentlemen," he observed.

The BNP leader alleged that the government hastily placed the Bill in parliament as part of a plot to manipulate the next general election.

He said the government is conspiring to constitute the search committee with the people of its own pockets.

"People who wear Mujib Coats will be there in the search committee of the government. This search committee will also find out the people who wear Mujib Coats," he observed.

Earlier on Sunday, Law Minister Anisul Haq placed the draft Bill, "Appointment of Chief Election Commissioner and Election Commissioners Bill-2022", in parliament and it was sent to the scrutiny committee for further examination.

As per the proposed law, a search committee will be formed taking approval from the president over the constitution of the Election Commission.

The search committee will recommend the names of suitable candidates before the president to appoint the CEC and other election commissioners," the Bill says.

Rizvi alleged that Arafat Rahman Koko died due to torture by the government.

He urged the country's people to pray for the members of the Zia family.

About the health condition of Khaleda Zia, who has been undergoing treatment in the city's Evercare Hospital, he said she is still suffering from bleeding. "She's now at the crossroads of life and death for lack of advanced treatment.