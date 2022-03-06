Navy warship Omar Faruq returns after international exercise in India 

Bangladesh

TBS Report
06 March, 2022, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 06 March, 2022, 05:14 pm

Related News

Navy warship Omar Faruq returns after international exercise in India 

TBS Report
06 March, 2022, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 06 March, 2022, 05:14 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The navy warship "Omar Faruq" arrived at the Chattogram Naval Jetty on Sunday after participating in an international naval exercise, EX MILAN-2022, held in Visakhapatnam in India. 

The warship was greeted by a well-equipped band playing musical instruments as per the custom of the navy at the naval jetty. Local naval officials and sailors were present at the time, says a press release.

The ship participated in the international naval exercise from 25 February to 4 March. A total of 264 sailors, including trainee officers, led by Captain ABM Zakiul Hasan Bhuiyan, took part in the exercise. The navies of 48 countries participated in the exercise. 

The main objectives of the exercise were to develop diplomatic relations between the participating countries, curb piracy, drug and smuggling, human trafficking, illegal fishing and other criminal activities on the sea.

The participation in the exercise will enhance professionalism of the trainee officers, cadets and sailors of the navy as well as further strengthen the mutual cooperation and friendly relations between the friendly countries. 

Earlier, the ship left Bangladesh for the exercise on 22 February.

 

Navy / warship / India

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Russian attack suggests that Russia has stopped trying to win the global propaganda war. Photo: Bloomberg

Why Would Russia Attack a Nuclear Power Plant?

5h | Panorama
Some business conglomerates added helicopters to their fleet and turned it into a commercial service while others lent their helicopters to those who had gone commercial. Photo: Bashundhara Airways

Chartered helicopters: More convenience and status, less a viable business

6h | Panorama
Colourful yet soothing Spring/ Summer collection of Le Reve

Summer’s comfort in the colours of spring

8h | Mode
Pastel musings at Sahar Rahman Couture

Pastel musings at Sahar Rahman Couture

8h | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Cookies with 4 ingredients | Cookies Recipe Bangla

Cookies with 4 ingredients | Cookies Recipe Bangla

7h | Videos
Businessmen are interested in the resort business

Businessmen are interested in the resort business

7h | Videos
New Bengali Film | Mosharraf Karim

New Bengali Film | Mosharraf Karim

8h | Videos
Footage shows Russians preparing to enter Kyiv | Ukraine

Footage shows Russians preparing to enter Kyiv | Ukraine

8h | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladeshi sailor dies in missile attack on ship 'Banglar Samriddhi' at Ukraine port
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi sailor dies in missile attack on ship 'Banglar Samriddhi' at Ukraine port

2
FILE PHOTO: REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

Private unis to replace trimesters with semesters from 1 July

3
Shahnaz Shimul. Photo: Courtesy
Splash

From beauty influencer to an entrepreneur, Shahnaz Shimul does it all

4
SWIFT off? Not so easy
Analysis

SWIFT off? Not so easy

5
Photo: Collected
Obituary

Denim mogul Nasir Uddin breathes his last

6
Bangladesh in final stages of clearing cyber security strategy
Bangladesh

Bangladesh in final stages of clearing cyber security strategy