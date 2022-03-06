Navy warship Omar Faruq returns after international exercise in India 

The navy warship "Omar Faruq" arrived at the Chattogram Naval Jetty on Sunday after participating in an international naval exercise, EX MILAN-2022, held in Visakhapatnam in India.

The warship was greeted by a well-equipped band playing musical instruments as per the custom of the navy at the naval jetty. Local naval officials and sailors were present at the time, says a press release.

The ship participated in the international naval exercise from 25 February to 4 March. A total of 264 sailors, including trainee officers, led by Captain ABM Zakiul Hasan Bhuiyan, took part in the exercise. The navies of 48 countries participated in the exercise.

The main objectives of the exercise were to develop diplomatic relations between the participating countries, curb piracy, drug and smuggling, human trafficking, illegal fishing and other criminal activities on the sea.

The participation in the exercise will enhance professionalism of the trainee officers, cadets and sailors of the navy as well as further strengthen the mutual cooperation and friendly relations between the friendly countries.

Earlier, the ship left Bangladesh for the exercise on 22 February.