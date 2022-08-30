Nationwide OMS, Food Friendly Programme to begin 1 September

Bangladesh

BSS
30 August, 2022, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 30 August, 2022, 06:39 pm

Related News

Nationwide OMS, Food Friendly Programme to begin 1 September

BSS
30 August, 2022, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 30 August, 2022, 06:39 pm
The note changed again as people started beelining to the relief- and low-cost food trucks. Photo: Saikat Bhadra
The note changed again as people started beelining to the relief- and low-cost food trucks. Photo: Saikat Bhadra

Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder today said 'Food Friendly Programme (FFP)' or 'Khaddo Bandhob Karmasuchi' and Open Market Sales (OMS) will start across the country from September 1.

"Khaddo Bandhob Karmasuchi" and Open Market Sales (OMS) will be strengthened from September 1 alongside selling rice and flour among cardholders of Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) at fair prices, he said.

The minister was talking to the reporters at a press briefing organised by the Food Department at Naogaon Circuit House auditorium in the district.

Despite sufficient stock of rice in the country, the price in the market has suddenly increased by taka 5 to 6 per kilogram (kg) recently, he said, adding that the humanitarian programme has been adopted across the country considering the difficulties of the consumers as per the instructions of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

He said that two metric tons of rice will be supplied to 2,363 centres in the country on daily basis from September 1 and TCB cardholders will be given priority in these centres.

At each OMS centre, TCB cardholders will be given 5 kg of rice twice a month at a price of Tk 30 per kg while common people who do not have TCB cards will be given the same amount of rice against NID cards, he said.

Under the FFP, 30 kg of rice per month will be distributed to 50 lakh families across the country at a price of Tk 15 per kg, he added.

Besides, rice will be sold openly in 50 trucks in Dhaka city and under the programme, 2 metric tons of rice per truck will be sold daily under OMS, he said.

Top News

OMS / Food Friendly Program (FFP)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Chasing likes on social media and the way out 

6h | Features
Illustration: TBS

The Tory leadership contest is Britain’s own ‘House of the Dragon’

9h | Thoughts
Adeeb Kasem. Sketch: TBS

A troubling history of IMF loans around the world

11h | Thoughts
Opec sings the same old song, just with new lyrics

Opec sings the same old song, just with new lyrics

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Salimullah Khan on independence and partition of subcontinent

Salimullah Khan on independence and partition of subcontinent

8m | Videos
NASA ready to make history with Artemis

NASA ready to make history with Artemis

1h | Videos
Centuries old boat market of Munshiganj

Centuries old boat market of Munshiganj

6h | Videos
PDB owes Tk16,000 crore to private power plants

PDB owes Tk16,000 crore to private power plants

8h | Videos

Most Read

1
Nagad spells trouble for post office, customers
Economy

Nagad spells trouble for post office, customers

2
No more plot housing scheme for Dhaka as gazette issued finalising DAP
Bangladesh

No more plot housing scheme for Dhaka as gazette issued finalising DAP

3
KSRM hikes salaries of 4,000 employees amid rising commodity prices
Bangladesh

KSRM hikes salaries of 4,000 employees amid rising commodity prices

4
Former CEO Mahtab sues Robi for Tk227cr compensation
Telecom

Former CEO Mahtab sues Robi for Tk227cr compensation

5
Chanchal Chowdhury in Karagaar. Photo: Collected
Splash

Chanchal Chowdhury to star in ‘Munna Bhai 3’?

6
Between 2000 and 2020, the number of low-income countries with variable-rate external debt rose sharply from 13 to 31. PHOTO: Reuters
Economy

Bangladesh’s external debt to export ratio highest among 5 Asian countries