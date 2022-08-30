Nationwide OMS, Food Friendly Programme to begin 1 September

The note changed again as people started beelining to the relief- and low-cost food trucks. Photo: Saikat Bhadra

Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder today said 'Food Friendly Programme (FFP)' or 'Khaddo Bandhob Karmasuchi' and Open Market Sales (OMS) will start across the country from September 1.

"Khaddo Bandhob Karmasuchi" and Open Market Sales (OMS) will be strengthened from September 1 alongside selling rice and flour among cardholders of Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) at fair prices, he said.

The minister was talking to the reporters at a press briefing organised by the Food Department at Naogaon Circuit House auditorium in the district.

Despite sufficient stock of rice in the country, the price in the market has suddenly increased by taka 5 to 6 per kilogram (kg) recently, he said, adding that the humanitarian programme has been adopted across the country considering the difficulties of the consumers as per the instructions of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

He said that two metric tons of rice will be supplied to 2,363 centres in the country on daily basis from September 1 and TCB cardholders will be given priority in these centres.

At each OMS centre, TCB cardholders will be given 5 kg of rice twice a month at a price of Tk 30 per kg while common people who do not have TCB cards will be given the same amount of rice against NID cards, he said.

Under the FFP, 30 kg of rice per month will be distributed to 50 lakh families across the country at a price of Tk 15 per kg, he added.

Besides, rice will be sold openly in 50 trucks in Dhaka city and under the programme, 2 metric tons of rice per truck will be sold daily under OMS, he said.