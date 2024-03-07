Prime Bank Securities partners with Quant FinTech for OMS software

Prime Bank Securities, an associate company of Prime Bank Limited and a TREC liscence holder of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), is all set to launch its own trading platform OMS (Order Management System).

With an aim to provide better trading services to customers, the company signed an agreement with Quant Fintech Limited.

The agreement was signed on 6 March at the head office of Prime Bank Securities, reads a press release.

Prime Bank Securities Managing Director Moniruzzaman and Quant FinTech Managing Director Engineer Nateq Minar signed the contract on behalf of their respective organisations.

As per the agreement, Prime Bank Securities will provide its customers with access to the trading platform qTrader for trading activities on both Dhaka Stock Exchange and Chittagong Stock Exchange. As a result, customers from any part of the world can participate in trading activity on Bangladesh's stock exchanges.

The signing ceremony was also attended by Quant Fintech Director and Chief Executive Officer Md Jabed Hossain and senior officials of both organisations.

Engineer Nateq Minar, managing director of Quant Fintech, said, "Alhamdulillah, all the organisations we have been working with are very happy. We are particularly excited to be signing an agreement with Prime Bank today. I hope that the future will be very good for both of us. And Prime Bank will be an example of being the first bank to take the services from a local OMS software provider. Seeing this example, perhaps many others will join us."

"Actually our competition is very high. And all the foreign OMS brands are very strong companies. We are the first local brand and we have a lot of experience in the industry. I have been in this industry since 2006 and came into this business by working with different companies and different exchanges worldwide. So, I think our future is very bright. Because in comparison we are not inferior in any field and our team work is very efficient," he added.

Prime Bank Securities Managing Director Moniruzzaman said, "We want to provide good service to our customers, and this effort is for exchanging integrated platform of both Dhaka Stock Exchange and Chittagong Stock Exchange so that customers can easily access it with one click.

He further said, "If we can provide service to local institutions, we will feel good about ourselves. We have our own homegrown institute and by working with this organisation, we understand that they have studied the Bangladeshi market and have managed to provide a friendly solution to the Bangladeshi market. They know the customers in Bangladesh, and they are able to adapt their software well to the needs and wants of the customers."