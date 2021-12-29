National dissemination organised about progress of ASTHA project

Bangladesh

TBS Report
29 December, 2021, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 29 December, 2021, 09:04 pm

National dissemination organised about progress of ASTHA project

Law and Justice Division Joint Secretary Ummey Kulsum was present at the event as the chief guest and United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA ) Country Representative Bangladesh Dr Eiko Narita and Dutch Ambassador to Bangladesh Anne van Leeuwen graced the occasion as special guest and guest of honor respectively, said a press release. 

TBS Report
29 December, 2021, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 29 December, 2021, 09:04 pm
Picture: Courtesy
Picture: Courtesy

A national dissemination event about the progress and achievements of the project "ASTHA- Strengthening Access to Multi-sectoral Public Services for Survivors of GBV" was organised at the capital's Gulshan on Wednesday (29 December). 

Law and Justice Division Joint Secretary Ummey Kulsum was present at the event as the chief guest and United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA ) Country Representative Bangladesh Dr Eiko Narita and Dutch Ambassador to Bangladesh Anne van Leeuwen graced the occasion as special guest and guest of honor respectively, said a press release. 

UNFPA Bangladesh GBV Cluster Coordinator Rumana Khan and Ain o Salish Kendra (ASK) Executive Director Golam Monowar Kamal were also present at the event.  

"What ASTHA did is to bring many generations closer to the concept of gender-based violence and why that is wrong and why that needs to be prevented and why that requires a multi-sectoral response," Dr Eiko Narita said. 

Dutch Ambassador to Bangladesh Anne van Leeuwen said:  "I am very grateful that we, the embassy of the Netherlands, can play a small part in taking on this issue and trying to assist the victims and the survivors."

Senior officials of the Government of Bangladesh, UNFPA, Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, and the implementing partners of the project "ASTHA" - Ain o Salish Kendra (ASK), Shushilan, Sabalamby Unnayan Samity (SUS), Gana Unnayan Kendra (GUK) and Young Power in Social Action (YPSA), delivered speeches with a concentrated focus on their experiences about the concerns related to gender-based violence.

"If we can make every house a safe haven for women, then the violence against women will decrease and I have learned from you what we have to do for that. You have taken these small components to the grassroots and you have rightly addressed them," Law and Justice Division Joint Secretary Ummey Kulsum said. 

 A video documentary portraying everything about "ASTHA" project was also screened, the press release added. 

"During this Covid-19 pandemic we have seen gender-based violence has taken different forms especially online sexual harassment increased manifold due to access to technology and changing human behavior. We are closely working with relevant ministries. All stakeholders need to work together to learn and share knowledge so that gender-based violence can be reduced from the family, community to national level," Golam Monowar Kamal said. 

The project called "ASTHA" has been designed to ensure access to multi-sectoral public response services for the survivors of GBV and establish rights against gender-based violence (GBV) with a wide range of concern on child marriage, rape, intimate partner violence, domestic and dowry-related violence. The ASTHA project has already been implemented in 102 unions under 12 upazilas of 4 districts of Bangladesh - Jamalpur, Patuakhali, Bogura and Cox's Bazar.

Under this project, a total of 20,394 courtyard meetings, 1,836 women support group meetings, 504 couple meetings, 11 theater shows, 309 video shows and 50 awareness sessions have been organized to increase community outreach and raise awareness about gender-based violence.

The event came to an end with sharing of the lessons learnt from this project to reduce GBV. The speakers underscored the need for multi-stakeholder partnerships among service providers and local CSOs, men and boys' involvement in solving gender-based violence cases and use of appropriate communication channels, methods, and strategies for reducing cases of gender-based violence.

ASTHA

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

McLaren delays Artura launch citing chip shortage

McLaren delays Artura launch citing chip shortage

7h | Wheels
The low-skilled, under-educated and poorly paid have gained more negotiating power. Photo: Bloomberg

What inflation in 2022 will teach us about capitalism

10h | Panorama
The anti-dumping duty is not what is causing damage to Bangladeshi jute business. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed

Don’t blame India’s anti-dumping duty for our jute industry’s woes

12h | Panorama
Rank Wizards runs 25 websites, which generate over 2 lakh visitors per day. Photo: Courtesy.

Rank Wizards: Making headway for digital assets in Bangladesh

13h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

'Manusher baccharai shudhu ambulance ke side dey' campaign

'Manusher baccharai shudhu ambulance ke side dey' campaign

6h | Videos
World's Only Handwritten Newspaper That Still Survives Today

World's Only Handwritten Newspaper That Still Survives Today

6h | Videos
Little benefit holds railway back from Ramu-Gundum rail line

Little benefit holds railway back from Ramu-Gundum rail line

1d | Videos
From police officer to Super Model

From police officer to Super Model

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Transport

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan starts pilot run

2
Photo: TBS Sketch
Education

Good academic background doesn’t guarantee professional skills

3
What a recent hiring circular showed about job market
Bangladesh

What a recent hiring circular showed about job market

4
A bird’s eye view shows the largest solar plant in the country, built on a 350-acre site. The plant will begin to supply electricity from 25 December. The photo was taken from Borodurgapur village of Mongla upazila in Bagerhat recently. Photo: Courtesy
Energy

Country’s largest solar project in Mongla set to begin operations 25 December

5
Bangladesh to become 24th largest economy by 2036: Report
Economy

Bangladesh to become 24th largest economy by 2036: Report

6
Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to operate starting 26 Dec
Transport

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to operate starting 26 Dec