Brac Bank Astha to launch music platform 'Astha Music'

08 January, 2023, 05:10 pm
Banking app of Brac Bank 'Astha' is set to launch a music platform called 'Astha Music'. 

Shadhin Music and BRAC Bank have signed an agreement to provide music for Astha app users, reads a press release. 

Brac Bank's Head of Retail Banking Mahiul Islam and CEO of Shadhin Music Sabirul Haque signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations. 
 
The new Astha Music feature will provide the Astha app users with more comprehensive lifestyle options, the release added.
 
Md Rashedul Hasan Stalin, Senior Vice President and Head of Digital Business and Payments; Sultan Mahmud Sarkar, Digital Business and Payments, Brac Bank; and Wahid Rahman, President; and Shamima Rahman, Senior Manager, Shadhin Music, were also present on this occasion.
 
Through its digital banking super app Astha, Brac Bank is committed to providing the best and charge-free lifestyle and banking experiences. 

By adding lifestyle features, the bank has already begun to position its digital banking app Astha as an "all-rounder" app. 

Through their collaboration with Shadhin Music, Brac Bank will develop a platform where Astha App users will access more than 100,000 songs, countless podcast episodes, and 5,000 free videos. It will further cater to the entertainment needs of Astha users.

