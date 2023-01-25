BRAC Bank introduces 1st digital banking super-app with Astha Lifestyle

BRAC Bank has launched Digital Banking Super App - Astha Lifestyle- for the first time in the Bangladesh banking industry, a press release said.

With these features launched, the Astha App will have its lifestyle solution for BRAC Bank customers for all day-in and day-out from a single app.

At first, All-rounder Astha App's super app functionally will include Astha Play – OTT Entertainment Platform with exclusive early access content, Astha Music – the largest music and podcast platform of Bangladesh with more than 1 lakh entertainment content, Astha Islamic – developed with Islamic services based on Quran and Hadith, Astha Learning – Bangladesh's first digital banking learning platform with academic and professional learning classes, Astha Travel – built for Astha Super App's travel solution.

In less than two years, BRAC Bank's Digital Banking Platform Astha app has evolved from a Digital Banking App to a Digital Convenience Platform. The bank's aim is to drive disruption in digital banking and enhance customer experience. On this journey, BRAC Bank has launched different award winning features such as the Digital Banking toll-free app in a telecommunication network, Digital Rewards etc. These differentiators have helped Astha app become Bangladesh's fastest growing Digital Banking App, read the PR.

Last year, the bank's growth trajectory in digital banking was almost three times faster than the overall industry in the country. During this time, Astha App's annual digital transaction volume stood at BDT 33.5 thousand crore, and total digital transactional counts have reached to almost 9 million mark. To continue this growth, Bank wants to accelerate its cross-industry collaboration efforts with existing and upcoming digital enablement and lifestyle partners.

Selim R. F. Hussain, Managing Director and CEO of BRAC Bank; Erik Aas, CEO of Banglalink Digital Communication; Matiur Rahman, Editor Prothom Alo; Solaiman Alam, Chief Digital and Strategy Officer of Grameenphone and Kamal Quadir, CEO of bKash Limited; Md Adil Hossain Noble, Chief Enterprise Business Officer of Robi Axiata; and Anand Tilak, Facebook & Google Technology Expert; formally launched the first-of-its-kind service at a hotel in Dhaka on 25 January, 2023.

In the ceremony, Fayaz Taher, COO of Stellar Digital Ltd. (Bongo); Md Adil Hossain Noble, Chief Enterprise Business Officer of Robi Axiata; Md. Sabbir Hossain, DMD & COO of BRAC Bank; unveiled 'Astha Play'.

Sabirul Haque, CEO of Shadhin Music; Dr. Asif Naimur Rashid, Chief Business Officer of Grameenphone; unveiled Astha Music.

Shahir Chowdhury, CEO of Shikho Technologies Bangladesh Ltd; Rubaiyat A. Tanzeen, Enterprise Business Director of Banglalink Digital Communication; unveiled Astha Learning.

Ridwan Hafiz, CEO of GoZayaan; Redoan Rony, CEO of Chorki; Sheikh Mohammad Ashfaque, Head of Branches of BRAC Bank; launched Astha Travel.

Wahid Rahman, President of Gakk Media; Ali Ahmmed, Chief Commercial Officer of bKash Limited; and Md. Mahiul Islam, Head of Retail Banking of BRAC Bank, marked launch of Astha Islamic. Sultan Mahmud Sarkar, FAVP, Digital Business and Payments of BRAC Bank; was also present.

Commenting on the introduction of 'Astha Lifestyles', under 1st Bangladeshi Digital Banking Super App, the bank's Managing Director & CEO Selim R F. Hussain said: "Astha is core to BRAC Bank's digital transformation journey. It manifests our strong focus on customer convenience through digital innovation. It brings the whole bank's convenience right at our customers' fingertips."