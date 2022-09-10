Myanmar firing into Bangladesh violates international law: Diplomats

Myanmar firing into Bangladesh violates international law, said the home minister, ambassadors of different countries and international affairs experts at an event Saturday (10 September).

"As a democratic country, we conduct diplomatic activities according to international principles. But firing from Myanmar mortar shells into Bangladesh violates international law," said Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal at a roundtable discussion titled "The Security and Stability in Rakhine Myanmar: Impacts on the Indo-Pacific Countries".

He said the Rohingya crisis is affecting the local people heavily. The crisis will not only affect Bangladesh but the global community itself.

"I appreciate the other nations' efforts that have enriched my country by boosting human rights and fair practices," said the home minister.

At the event, diplomats from countries including the USA, the UK, and Canada called on Myanmar to repatriate Rohingya refugees.

Japan has expressed concern over the provocative behavior of Myanmar near the Bangladesh border.

Japanese Ambassador Ito Naoki said, "We need to join hands to ensure betterment of Rohingyas. Fighting has intensified the game since July. The situation is very complex. Japan commends Bangladesh for taking a humanitarian stance towards this crisis.

"Japan has taken every opportunity to urge Myanmar to take steps regarding the Rohingya issue. Japan has provided financial support for Rohingya projects and for ensuring sustainable development. Hopefully, Bangladesh will initiate dialogues with Myanmar."

Dr Nayeem Ashfaque Chowdhury, Myanmar expert at Bangladesh Centre for Indo-Pacific Affairs, said brutal army operations denied Rohingyas a political representation. It is a classic case, a textbook example of ethnic cleansing.

"The Rohingya issue has a significant impact on internal security issues of Bangladesh. Currently, the security situation in Myanmar is also unpredictable and volatile," said Dr Nayeem Ashfaque Chowdhury.

Prof Ky Thying Aung, a representative of the Rakhine community, said, "Rakhine has always been under threat. Identity crisis is still a serious issue there."

Nurul Islam, Representative of the Rohingya community, said, "Rohingya crisis is a man-made problem. It is threatening stability and peace. Since independence, Rohingyas have been discriminated against."

British High Commissioner Robert Chatterton Dickson said, "A disaster was caused by the coup. Now, the question is what we can do about it. The process of accountability is a major task. The UK is doing its best. We (the UK) actively discourage investment in Myanmar."

Malaysian High Commissioner Haznah Md Hashim said, "Malaysia is closely monitoring the developments in Rakhine state. Plenty of valuable Malaysian resources have been dedicated to the refugees. Malaysia along with Bangladesh call for international support to ensure peace and stability in the region."

Canadian High Commissioner Lilly Nicholls said, "Canada will remain a strong support for Rohingyas. Our focus has been on providing solutions regarding health and education."

The Bangladesh Centre for Indo-Pacific Affairs, a new think tank established by the Department of International Relations at Jahangirnagar University, hosted the roundtable discussion in Amari Dhaka hotel in the capital.