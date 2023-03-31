'Must stop harassment under Digital Security Act'

Bangladesh

TBS Report
31 March, 2023, 01:50 pm
Last modified: 31 March, 2023, 02:00 pm

'Must stop harassment under Digital Security Act'

TBS Report
31 March, 2023, 01:50 pm
Last modified: 31 March, 2023, 02:00 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Eminent citizens have condemned the Digital Secutiry Act and demanded the immediate withdrawal of the case against Prothom Alo Editor Matiur Rahman and journalist Shamsuzzaman Shams, the release of journalist Shamsuzzaman Shams and the repeal of the Digital Security Act.

In a statement published Friday, the citizens said, "We express our deep concern and anger over the filing of a case against Prothom Alo Editor Matiur Rahman and the arrest of reporter Shamsuzzaman Shams. We believe that these incidents have set yet another alarming precedent of misuse of digital security laws to suppress freedom of expression and free and independent journalism," adds the statement.

The statement reads that in of complaints against news and journalists, the way cases and arrests are being done under this Act without seeking the counsel of the Press Council first, it appears that it is done with the ulterior motive of curbing the free flow of journalism in the country.

It is to be noted that on 22 March, Sultana Jasmine, office assistant of Chaipur Union Land Office of Naogaon Sadar Upazila, was arrested by RAB following a complaint under the same Digital Security Act and later her death in RAB custody caused intense nationwide reaction.

Even after such a tragic incident, the misuse of Digital Security Act does not stop, which was proved once again by the arrest of reporter Shamsuzzaman Shams, reads the statement.

Signatories of the statement include - Dr Shahidul Alam, photographer; Rehnuma Ahmed, writer; Dr. Syedia Gulrukh, journalist; Dr. Sumaiya Khair, professor, Department of Law, University of Dhaka, Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury, trustee, Public Health Centre; Dr Hossain Zillur Rahman, economist; Dr Hamida Hossain, human rights activist; Khushi Kabir, coordinator, Do It Yourself; Shaheen Anam, executive director, Foundation for Humanity; Dr Iftekharuzzaman, executive director, Transparency International Bangladesh; Dr Badiul Alam Majumder, editor, Sujan; Shamsul Huda, executive director, ALRD; Shireen Haque, member, Women's; Prof. Parveen Hasan, vice-chancellor, Central Women's University; Shahdin Malik, jurist and constitutional expert; ZI Khan Pandaba, advocate; Syeda Rizwana Hasan, advocate, Bangladesh Supreme Court; Sara Hussain, lawyer; Dr Shahnaz Huda, Professor, Department of Law, Dhaka University, Dr. Asif Nazrul, Professor, Department of Law, University of Dhaka; Robayet Ferdous, professor, Department of Mass Communication and Journalism, University of Dhaka; Md Noor Khan Liton, human rights activist; and Arup Rahi, musician, writer.

