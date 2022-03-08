More women staff needed in ICT sector: Speakers

Bangladesh

TBS Report
08 March, 2022, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 08 March, 2022, 04:47 pm

State Minister of the ICT Division Zunaid Ahmed Palak said the government is working to bring women into the economic mainstream.

Photo: TBS
Speakers at an event have said more women workers need to be employed in the ICT sector of Bangladesh to increase their participation in financial inclusion plans.

Technology can play a helping role to this end, they said at a discussion held Tuesday (8 March) marking International Women's Day at BCC Auditorium hosted by a2i.

a2i organised the panel discussion titled "Minimizing Digital Divide for Women to Ensure Sustainable ICT Development".

State Minister of the ICT Division Zunaid Ahmed Palak said the government is working to bring women into the economic mainstream.

"There are various programmes in the ICT sector to take women forward. In the last 13 years, 15,000 women police have been recruited," he said.

Zuena Aziz, principal coordinator (SDG Affairs) at Prime Minister's Office said, "When it comes to taking loans in the economic sector, I have not heard anyone accusing a woman of defaulting."

It is necessary to increase the participation of women in technology and for this recruiting more female staff in the ICT field is needed, she said.

"Since the 4th Industrial Revolution is coming. No development will take place bypassing ICT. So there will be more investment for women in this sector," added Zuena.

Supreme Court Advocate Barrister Farzana Mahmood said only a few percent of the country's ICT companies are led by women.

"Bangladesh's e-commerce business has expanded rapidly and so has the number of women entrepreneurs. Cyberbullying and harassment against them have increased at an alarming rate as well," said the lawyer.

Many women do not know where to go for help hence everyone should extend a helping hand to them, added Farzana.

United Nations Development Program (UNDP) Country Economist Dr Nazneen Ahmed said that the capacity of women in the economic sector should be increased.

"Everyone must work alongside the government to reduce discrimination against women," she added.

Nine women were honoured at the ceremony for their achievements in various fields.

