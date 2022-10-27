Mongla Port sees huge export, import after Padma Bridge opening

Amid import control and inflation in economy, the Mongla Port, country's second largest sea port, saw huge export and import in last three and a half months in the current fiscal years (2021-22) after the inauguration of Padma Bridge.

Fertilizer, wheat, raw materials of cement industry, coal and car import has increased while the export of fish, shrimp, crabs, garments, jute goods, fruits, vegetables, ceramics, electrical wire, mud tally, betel-nut and others product export has boosted, an MPA official said today.

Besides, huge machineries, equipments, raw materials of some mega projects including those of Rooppur nuclear power plant, Rampal power plant, metro rail, Bangabandhu and Khanjahan Ali Railway Bridge have been unloaded through the port in last four months,

According to Mongla Custom House, a total of 40.48 lakh tons of commodities were exported and imported from July 1 to October 16 in current 2022-23 FY.

Among the imported items, raw materials of cement industry, LPG, coal, fertilizer, wheat and raw materials of government's different mega projects are on the top of list.

Talking to BSS, Chairman of Mongla Port Authority (MPA) Rear Admiral Mohammad Musa said today that ships arrival have enhanced after inauguration of the Padma Bridge and the government has taken many initiatives to enhance capability of Mongla port.

Customs officials told BSS that the Mongla Sea Port sees huge import activities compared to exports as the government is importing huge machineries and raw materials for different mega projects and cost of import has reduced after inauguration of the Padma Bridge.

Sayed Zahid Hossain, President of Shipping Agents Association said navigation is necessary in front of the Port Jetty the arrival of more ships.

"Due to regular siltation and lack of container carrying ships through Mongla channel, maximum foreign ships are anchoring at the Chittagong Port," he added.