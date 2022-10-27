Mongla Port sees huge export, import after Padma Bridge opening

Bangladesh

BSS
27 October, 2022, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 27 October, 2022, 05:12 pm

Related News

Mongla Port sees huge export, import after Padma Bridge opening

BSS
27 October, 2022, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 27 October, 2022, 05:12 pm
Photo: BSS
Photo: BSS

Amid import control and inflation in economy, the Mongla Port, country's second largest sea port, saw huge export and import in last three and a half months in the current fiscal years (2021-22) after the inauguration of Padma Bridge.

Fertilizer, wheat, raw materials of cement industry, coal and car import has increased while the export of fish, shrimp, crabs, garments, jute goods,  fruits, vegetables, ceramics, electrical wire, mud tally, betel-nut and others product export has boosted, an MPA official said today.

Besides, huge machineries, equipments, raw materials of some mega projects including those of Rooppur nuclear power plant, Rampal power plant, metro rail, Bangabandhu and  Khanjahan Ali Railway Bridge have been unloaded through the port in last four months,

According to Mongla Custom House, a total of 40.48 lakh tons of commodities were exported and imported from July 1 to October 16 in current 2022-23 FY.

Among the imported items, raw materials of cement industry, LPG, coal, fertilizer, wheat and raw materials of government's different mega projects are on the top of list.

Talking to BSS, Chairman of Mongla Port Authority (MPA) Rear Admiral Mohammad Musa said today that ships arrival have enhanced after inauguration of the Padma Bridge and the government has taken many initiatives to enhance capability of Mongla port.

Customs officials told BSS that the Mongla Sea Port sees huge import activities compared to exports as the government is importing huge machineries and raw materials for different mega projects and cost of import has reduced after inauguration of the Padma Bridge.

Sayed Zahid Hossain, President of Shipping Agents Association said navigation is necessary in front of the Port Jetty the arrival of more ships.

"Due to regular siltation and lack of container carrying ships through Mongla channel, maximum foreign ships are anchoring at the Chittagong Port," he added.

Top News

Mongla port / export-import / Padma Bridge

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Caption: Workers in this recently taken photo are seen sitting around without work during loadshedding at a factory at the outskirts of Dhaka. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Lights out: How loadshedding upended the life of small entrepreneurs outside the capital

8h | Panorama
The problem is not that we use plastic, the problem is what we do after it has served its purpose. A circular economy can potentially reduce plastic waste. Pictured is a boy who collects plastic bottles for the dumping station in Khilkhet, Dhaka. Photo: Sohel Ahmed

A push for sustainability: Time to make linear supply chains circular

6h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

'We will have the rivers cleaned by March 2023': NRCC Chairman

1d | Panorama
An evening with Panthapath's 'dapper' tea seller Hannan

An evening with Panthapath's 'dapper' tea seller Hannan

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

T20 World Cup: Key factors of Bangladesh-South Africa match

T20 World Cup: Key factors of Bangladesh-South Africa match

18h | Videos
Where is the country's book market heading?

Where is the country's book market heading?

19h | Videos
Russia sending more troops to Kherson

Russia sending more troops to Kherson

19h | Videos
Mashrafe's take on Bangladesh-South Africa match

Mashrafe's take on Bangladesh-South Africa match

21h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

Meet Akshata Murthy, the millionaire wife of Rishi Sunak

2
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

29 deaths reported as Cyclone Sitrang weakens

3
Hussin Alam giving a lecture to the students at the British Graduate College of Wroclaw. Photo: Courtesy
Pursuit

How a madrasa student from Magura founded a college in Poland

4
Wonderful waterfalls of Chattogram
Explorer

Wonderful waterfalls of Chattogram

5
Sitrang will track after Cyclone Asani, which formed in the Bay of Bengal in early May this year. Photo: Abu Sufian Jewel/UNB
Bangladesh

Cyclone Sitrang: Everything you need to know

6
The $1.2 billion dollar gas question
Analysis

The $1.2 billion dollar gas question