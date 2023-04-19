Momen sees hope for Rohingyas' repatriation in latest Chinese initiative

Bangladesh

UNB
19 April, 2023, 09:25 am
Last modified: 19 April, 2023, 09:28 am

Related News

Momen sees hope for Rohingyas' repatriation in latest Chinese initiative

UNB
19 April, 2023, 09:25 am
Last modified: 19 April, 2023, 09:28 am
Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen on Tuesday reiterated his hope that the Rohingyas will start returning to their place of origin in Myanmar acknowledging that he had a discussion on the issue with the Chinese side recently.

"Yes, we had a courtesy meeting (with a Chinese special envoy). Surely, there was a discussion on the Rohingya repatriation. We hope they will return to their homes with dignity," Momen told reporters when asked about his recent meeting with Chinese special envoy Deng Xijun.

The Foreign Minister said many are working to help facilitate the Rohingya repatriation. "I should say they (China) have taken a very good initiative and they are working accordingly," he added.

Asked whether the repatriation will begin anytime soon, Momen said, "That I can't say until it is done."

The foreign minister said there were two attempts to begin repatriation of the Rohingyas in the past but those efforts went in vain.

Momen said the Chinese side facilitates the discussion between Bangladesh and Myanmar and hoped that the Rohingyas will start returning to their homes.

The Chinese special envoy earlier visited Myanmar.

Meanwhile, Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen is currently traveling to China and is scheduled to return home on Wednesday.

However, his engagements in Beijing and Kunming remain unknown. 

Earlier, Foreign Minister Momen said Myanmar "should keep their promise" for the repatriation of the Rohingyas to their place of origin in Rakhine State.

Despite assurance from the Myanmar side, not a single person was taken back over the past years, he said.

Bangladesh is hosting over 1.1 million Rohingyas in Cox's Bazar and Bhashan Char.

Top News

Rohingya Relocation / China

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Internship at a government office? A welcome idea

Internship at a government office? A welcome idea

21m | Pursuit
Source: Bloomberg via Getty Images

Lab meat sceptics, please just get out of the way

21h | Panorama
Although accompanying journalists were carrying cameras, the directorate had their own media team to upload videos of the raids on their verified Facebook page and YouTube. Photo: Masum Billah

Is the consumer rights body overreaching with mobile court raids?

22h | Panorama
Muhammad Zayed Hossen Jubayer. Sketch: TBS

Who let the screenshots out?

22h | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

Traders of New Market want to do business at least in the last three days

Traders of New Market want to do business at least in the last three days

Now | TBS Today
People in the northern region may face traffic jams during the Eid journey

People in the northern region may face traffic jams during the Eid journey

6m | TBS Stories
Special ferry for motor cycles across Padma

Special ferry for motor cycles across Padma

19h | TBS Today
Wagner chief wants Russia to declare end of war

Wagner chief wants Russia to declare end of war

18h | TBS World

Most Read

1
No new pay scale, 20% dearness allowance proposed for FY24
Budget

No new pay scale, 20% dearness allowance proposed for FY24

2
Fall of a business empire: Habib Group leaves 30 lenders in peril with Tk4,000cr debt
Economy

Fall of a business empire: Habib Group leaves 30 lenders in peril with Tk4,000cr debt

3
Biman offers domestic air tickets for Tk3,000 during Eid holidays
Bangladesh

Biman offers domestic air tickets for Tk3,000 during Eid holidays

4
Dhaka, Moscow agree to settle Rooppur payments in Chinese yuan
Economy

Dhaka, Moscow agree to settle Rooppur payments in Chinese yuan

5
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Compulsory Mangal Shobhajatra cancelled in schools, colleges 

6
Gonoshasthaya Kendra (GK) founder and trustee board member, Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury. Photo: Saikat Bhadra/TBS
Bangladesh

Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury passes away