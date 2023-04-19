Momen sees hope for Rohingyas' repatriation in latest Chinese initiative

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen on Tuesday reiterated his hope that the Rohingyas will start returning to their place of origin in Myanmar acknowledging that he had a discussion on the issue with the Chinese side recently.

"Yes, we had a courtesy meeting (with a Chinese special envoy). Surely, there was a discussion on the Rohingya repatriation. We hope they will return to their homes with dignity," Momen told reporters when asked about his recent meeting with Chinese special envoy Deng Xijun.

The Foreign Minister said many are working to help facilitate the Rohingya repatriation. "I should say they (China) have taken a very good initiative and they are working accordingly," he added.

Asked whether the repatriation will begin anytime soon, Momen said, "That I can't say until it is done."

The foreign minister said there were two attempts to begin repatriation of the Rohingyas in the past but those efforts went in vain.

Momen said the Chinese side facilitates the discussion between Bangladesh and Myanmar and hoped that the Rohingyas will start returning to their homes.

The Chinese special envoy earlier visited Myanmar.

Meanwhile, Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen is currently traveling to China and is scheduled to return home on Wednesday.

However, his engagements in Beijing and Kunming remain unknown.

Earlier, Foreign Minister Momen said Myanmar "should keep their promise" for the repatriation of the Rohingyas to their place of origin in Rakhine State.

Despite assurance from the Myanmar side, not a single person was taken back over the past years, he said.

Bangladesh is hosting over 1.1 million Rohingyas in Cox's Bazar and Bhashan Char.