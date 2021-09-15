Missing Assam man returns from Bangladesh jail after 4 years

Bangladesh

TBS Report
15 September, 2021, 09:15 am
Last modified: 15 September, 2021, 09:20 am

Related News

Missing Assam man returns from Bangladesh jail after 4 years

TBS Report
15 September, 2021, 09:15 am
Last modified: 15 September, 2021, 09:20 am
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

A 40-year old man, who had gone missing from Assam, has finally returned to his country from Bangladesh jail after four years.

The missing Mukul Hazarika was traced to Bangladesh's Feni jail after going missing from Assam's district in the year 2017.

Local police are yet to determine how he ended up in prison in Bangladesh where he was lodged since 2019, reports Times of India.

The Border Guard Bangladesh handed him over to the Border Security Force through Belonia check-post in Tripura along the Indo-Bangladesh border on Monday.

Darrang superintendent of police Sushanta Biswa Sarma said, Two years after he had gone missing, the Bangladesh authorities informed their Indian counterpart that Hazarika was languishing in Feni jail. We still do not know how he reached Bangladesh and got arrested here."

Reportedly, the SP, who took the initiative to bring him back to the said Assam government wrote a letter to the Bangladesh authorities requesting them to initiate steps to return Hazarika in July this year.

"A police team of senior officials and his father, Phuleswar Hazarika, received him at Belonia on Monday. He is now in Tripura and will be brought to Guwahati on Tuesday," said the SP.

However, Phuleswar showed his gratitude to the SP.

Top News

Assam / bangladdesh / Jail

Google News TBS

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Electricity driven economy to emerge

Electricity driven economy to emerge

1d | Videos
Life returns to educational institutions after a long closure

Life returns to educational institutions after a long closure

1d | Videos
South African animator fuses cartoon with reality

South African animator fuses cartoon with reality

1d | Videos
Italian Food Festival in Dhaka

Italian Food Festival in Dhaka

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Illustration: TBS
Economy

Bangladesh decides to join largest trade bloc

2
Paperfly sends legal notice to Evaly over Tk70 million dues
Corporates

Paperfly sends legal notice to Evaly over Tk70 million dues

3
Mohammad Lutfor Rahman, owner of Lazz Pharma, standing in front of its Panthapath branch. Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS
Panorama

The Naxalite who founded Lazz Pharma

4
No gas supply for 8 hours in parts of Dhaka on Sunday
Bangladesh

No gas supply for 8 hours in parts of Dhaka on Sunday

5
Evaly now says it is looking for foreign funds
Corporates

Evaly now says it is looking for foreign funds

6
RMG'S Back-To-Back LC Facility
RMG

Loss of back-to-back LC facility looms on 500 RMG makers