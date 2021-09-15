Missing Assam man returns from Bangladesh jail after 4 years

A 40-year old man, who had gone missing from Assam, has finally returned to his country from Bangladesh jail after four years.

The missing Mukul Hazarika was traced to Bangladesh's Feni jail after going missing from Assam's district in the year 2017.

Local police are yet to determine how he ended up in prison in Bangladesh where he was lodged since 2019, reports Times of India.

The Border Guard Bangladesh handed him over to the Border Security Force through Belonia check-post in Tripura along the Indo-Bangladesh border on Monday.

Darrang superintendent of police Sushanta Biswa Sarma said, Two years after he had gone missing, the Bangladesh authorities informed their Indian counterpart that Hazarika was languishing in Feni jail. We still do not know how he reached Bangladesh and got arrested here."

Reportedly, the SP, who took the initiative to bring him back to the said Assam government wrote a letter to the Bangladesh authorities requesting them to initiate steps to return Hazarika in July this year.

"A police team of senior officials and his father, Phuleswar Hazarika, received him at Belonia on Monday. He is now in Tripura and will be brought to Guwahati on Tuesday," said the SP.

However, Phuleswar showed his gratitude to the SP.