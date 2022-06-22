Ministries instructed to prepare for rehabilitation in flood-hit areas: PM

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina again assured the flood-affected people in the country today citing that different ministries have been instructed to prepare for the rehabilitation of the victims as soon as the flood water recedes.

Hoping that the flood situation will improve within a day or two, the premier stated, "I have ordered concerned ministries to start repairing homes and agricultural rehabilitation soon."

"The government is with you. We have taken steps to alleviate the sufferings of the people," she said while addressing the media on Wednesday, a day after she inspected the flood situation in Sylhet, Sunamganj, Netrokona and adjacent areas.

PM noted that the government has allotted Tk3.35 crore financial aid, 900 metric tonnes of rice and 55 thousand packages of dry foods to the 11 badly flood-affected districts as of Tuesday (21 June). Besides, 1,285 shelters have been opened to facilitate the victims while 300 active medical teams are working in the field.

Members of Bangladesh's army, navy, air force and coast guard are conducting rescue activities in the flooded areas.

According to the premier, around 500 members of the Bangladesh Air Force are using seven helicopters and other transport aircraft to conduct the rescue and relief efforts besides hundreds of boats and vehicles of other forces engaged in the operation.