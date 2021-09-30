UAE returnees start flying to their workplaces

Migration

TBS Report
30 September, 2021, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 30 September, 2021, 09:43 pm

Related News

UAE returnees start flying to their workplaces

Around 50 migrant workers went to their destination by various airlines till 7:00 pm yesterday

TBS Report
30 September, 2021, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 30 September, 2021, 09:43 pm
FILE PHOTO: A view shows the Burj Khalifa, the world&#039;s tallest building, mostly deserted, following the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, March 23, 2020. REUTERS/Christopher Pike
FILE PHOTO: A view shows the Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest building, mostly deserted, following the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, March 23, 2020. REUTERS/Christopher Pike

The United Arab Emirates-bound workers have started returning to their workplaces on Thursday as the Gulf country approved the standard operating procedures of the Covid-19 test labs at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport.   

Around 50 migrant workers went to their destination by various airlines till 7:00 pm yesterday after they were tested Covid-19 negative at the Dhaka airport labs.

Another 43 passengers were scheduled to fly at 7.30 pm by Emirates airline, said Dr Dipon Deb Nath, assistant health officer at Dhaka airport.

Around 40,000 expatriates, who came home on vacation, were unable to return to the UAE as the Gulf country in August made pre-flight Covid-19 testing mandatory for inbound passengers.                  

In an announcement, the country said foreign passengers must do a PCR test for Covid-19 maximum six hours before their flight.

The lack of such testing facilities in the country's international airports, however, meant many returnees were stranded in Bangladesh.

Following that, the stranded workers demanded that testing facilities be quickly set up at the international airports. The workers feared that they would lose their jobs if they failed to reach their workplaces.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on 6 September instructed the authorities concerned to immediately set up labs at the country's three international airports in Dhaka, Chattogram and Sylhet.

On 15 September, the expatriates' welfare ministry announced that they had permitted six private healthcare firms to set up Covid testing labs at Dhaka airport upon the recommendations of the Directorate General of Health Services.    

The six firms submitted their standard operating procedures to the UAE on 16 September.

The Embassy of the United Arab Emirates sent a letter to Bangladesh approving the labs on Wednesday.

 

Bangladesh / Top News

UAE returnees / UAE

Google News TBS

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

The Asian Highway: A pipe dream on paper

The Asian Highway: A pipe dream on paper

1d | Videos
Why North Korea Test Fires Ballistic Missiles?

Why North Korea Test Fires Ballistic Missiles?

1d | Videos
A School where Flowers Bloom

A School where Flowers Bloom

1d | Videos
Why India opposes Bangladesh maritime demarcation row?

Why India opposes Bangladesh maritime demarcation row?

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
BCBS, Canada offers scholarships for Bangladeshi students
Education

BCBS, Canada offers scholarships for Bangladeshi students

2
Angry, disappointed, Salman blasts airport authorities 
Bangladesh

Angry, disappointed, Salman blasts airport authorities 

3
Photo :Noor-A-Alam
Education

Ministry plans to hold SSC from 14 Nov, HSC 1 Dec

4
Surplus work orders create 3 lakh RMG jobs
RMG

Surplus work orders create 3 lakh RMG jobs

5
Top 10 Fundraisers In 2021
Startups

Local startups shine attracting more foreign investment

6
File Photo of Bangladesh Bank : Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Banking

BB eases foreign exchange endorsement for travel