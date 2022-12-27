30 Dec declared as National Expatriates Day

The government has decided to celebrate the National Expatriate Day on 30 December from next year, Cabinet Secretary Kabir Bin Anwar said today.

The decision came at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday (27 December), said Kabir Bin Anwar while talking to reporters at the Secretariat.

The meeting also discussed the observance of the National Expatriate Day in detail, said the secretary adding that the day will be observed with the Bangladeshi expatriates across the world.

He also said that the government will launch a campaign on the programmes it has taken for the expatriates.

Already 21 online services have been identified for the expatriates which will be made available for them through embassies and missions, he added.