Mentally unstable man who crossed over to Bangladesh sent back to Bahraich

Bangladesh

Hindustan Times
24 March, 2023, 08:20 am
Last modified: 24 March, 2023, 08:24 am

Related News

Mentally unstable man who crossed over to Bangladesh sent back to Bahraich

Hindustan Times
24 March, 2023, 08:20 am
Last modified: 24 March, 2023, 08:24 am
The 29-year-old man, identified as Subhash Prasad, had left his house three years ago and got lost. Photo: Hindustan Times
The 29-year-old man, identified as Subhash Prasad, had left his house three years ago and got lost. Photo: Hindustan Times

Bahraich A mentally unstable man, who unknowingly crossed over to Bangladesh, has been brought back to Bahraich with help from district magistrate Dinesh Chandra Singh and members of the Rotary Club.

The 29-year-old man, identified as Subhash Prasad, had left his house three years ago and got lost. While his family had lost hopes, a few months ago, Subhash was traced in Dhaka. Subsequently, the members of the Rotary Club in Bangladesh reached out to Anil Singhal, the Rotary Club president of the Bahraich unit.

Later, DM Singh took cognisance of the matter and sought cooperation of the Union foreign ministry and the state government in bringing the man back home. On Thursday, when Subhash returned to Bahraich, his parents -- Laxman and Sunita -- thanked all authorities. It was an emotional moment when the parents were reunited with Subash after three long years.

Sharing further details, the DM said that Subhas somehow reached West Bengal and from there, he crossed over to Bangladesh via the Haridaspur border. DM Singh thanked the state and central governments for taking up the matter with the Bangladesh government.

anti-trespassing fence / Border / India

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Hong Kong heiress sues gallery owner over Banksy painting

14m | Splash
John Wick: Chapter 4 poster. Photo: Collected

John Wick: Chapter 4 aiming $115 million debut at global box office

34m | Splash
Sergei Mikhailovich Eisenstein. Photo: Collected

Remembering Sergei Mikhailovich Eisenstein: The pioneer of the montage

1h | Splash
Photo: Collected

Domestic violence charges against 'Rick & Morty' co-creator Justin Roiland dropped

1h | Splash

More Videos from TBS

UK to send ‘depleted uranium’ shells to Ukraine

UK to send ‘depleted uranium’ shells to Ukraine

16h | TBS World
Authentic Middle Eastern and Turkish buffet for Sehri and Iftar

Authentic Middle Eastern and Turkish buffet for Sehri and Iftar

8h | TBS Food
“Bangladesh is a fantastic place to purchase”- Robert C. Dickson

“Bangladesh is a fantastic place to purchase”- Robert C. Dickson

18h | TBS Face to Face
Why Black Sea is so important for Russia?

Why Black Sea is so important for Russia?

1d | TBS World

Most Read

1
Photo illustration: Steph Davidson; Getty Images
Bloomberg Special

Elon Musk's global empire has made him a burning problem for Washington

2
Photo: Collected from Facebook
Bangladesh

Arav Khan under UAE police 'surveillance'

3
Sabila Nur attempts to silence critics with university transcripts
Splash

Sabila Nur attempts to silence critics with university transcripts

4
Sadeka Begum. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Sadeka's magic lamp: How a garment worker became an RMG CEO

5
Photo: Bangladesh Railway Fans&#039; Forum
Bangladesh

Bus-train collides at capital's Khilgaon on Monday night

6
Sehri, Iftar timings this year
Bangladesh

Sehri, Iftar timings this year