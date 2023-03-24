Mentally unstable man who crossed over to Bangladesh sent back to Bahraich

The 29-year-old man, identified as Subhash Prasad, had left his house three years ago and got lost. Photo: Hindustan Times

Bahraich A mentally unstable man, who unknowingly crossed over to Bangladesh, has been brought back to Bahraich with help from district magistrate Dinesh Chandra Singh and members of the Rotary Club.

The 29-year-old man, identified as Subhash Prasad, had left his house three years ago and got lost. While his family had lost hopes, a few months ago, Subhash was traced in Dhaka. Subsequently, the members of the Rotary Club in Bangladesh reached out to Anil Singhal, the Rotary Club president of the Bahraich unit.

Later, DM Singh took cognisance of the matter and sought cooperation of the Union foreign ministry and the state government in bringing the man back home. On Thursday, when Subhash returned to Bahraich, his parents -- Laxman and Sunita -- thanked all authorities. It was an emotional moment when the parents were reunited with Subash after three long years.

Sharing further details, the DM said that Subhas somehow reached West Bengal and from there, he crossed over to Bangladesh via the Haridaspur border. DM Singh thanked the state and central governments for taking up the matter with the Bangladesh government.