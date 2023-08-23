Md Nurul Alam made new energy secretary
He will replace existing energy secretary Dr Khairuzzaman Majumder who has been appointed as the new finance secretary.
Md Nurul Alam, additional secretary of the Power Division, has been made the new energy secretary.
A gazette notification of the Ministry of Public Administration issued on Wednesday, said the new appointment of Md Nurul Alam as secretary in the Energy and Mineral Resources Division will be effective from 28 August.