Mauritius president offers prayers at Dhakeshwari temple

Visiting Mauritius President Prithvirajsing Roopun and his wife Sayukta Roopun visited the Dhakeshwari National Temple this morning (12 May).

He also offered puja (prayers) at the temple during his 40-minute visit.

"Mauritius President Prithvirajsing Roopun reached the temple around 7.30am. He was welcomed with blowing of conch shell, ulu dhawni," Manindra Kumar Nath, president of Mahanagar Sarbajanin Puja Committee, told BSS.

He said five other delegates accompanied the Mauritius President on the occasion.

After offering puja at the temple, Prithvirajsing Roopun, his wife and other delegates received prashad.



During the visit, the temple authorities greeted Prithvirajsing Roopun giving an uttorio (celebratory scarf) and gifted a crest designed with a replica of 'Dhakeshwari Ma'.

Bangladesh Puja Udjapan Parishad President JL Bhowmik and its General Secretary Professor Chandranath Poddar, Awami League Central Committee Member Nirmal Kumar Chattarjee, Mahanagar Sarbajanin Puja Committee Ramen Mandal, other senior leaders Prof Neem Chandra Bhowmik, Swapan Saha, Subrata Chowdhury, Basudeb Dhar, Advocate Taposh Paul, Milon Kanti Dutta and Jayanta Kumar Dey were present on the occasion.

Prithvirajsing Roopun exchanged greetings with the leaders and joined a photo session on the occasion.

He left the temple premises around 8.10am.

The Mauritius president arrived in Dhaka on Thursday on a four-day official visit to join the 'Sixth Indian Ocean Conference 2023' hosted by Bangladesh as well as bilateral programmes.