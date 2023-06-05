3 sentenced to 8 years jail in case over Dhakeshwari temple gold theft

Court

BSS
05 June, 2023, 07:55 pm
Last modified: 05 June, 2023, 08:06 pm

Related News

3 sentenced to 8 years jail in case over Dhakeshwari temple gold theft

BSS
05 June, 2023, 07:55 pm
Last modified: 05 June, 2023, 08:06 pm
Illustration: Collected
Illustration: Collected

A court in Dhaka on Monday convicted and sentenced three people to eight-year jail each in a case lodged over theft of around 200 tolas of gold ornaments and Tk4.5 lakh in cash from Dhakeshwari temple in 2011.
 
The three convicts are- Goribullah alias Aslam, Munir alias Monirul and Mohammad Monir. The court also fined them Tk4,000 each, or to suffer four-month in jail in default. Three others, Shah Alam, Suruj Ahmed and Selim, were acquitted by court.
 
Dhaka Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Tofazzal Hossain passed the judgment in absence of the convicts as they are still at large. 
 
The court sentenced them to four-year jail each under two separate sections, but as the two sentences of jail will run concurrently, they will have to suffer only four-years behind the bars, a court official said.
 
According to the case documents, the sensational burglary took place at the national temple on 8 January 2011. Around 200 tolas of gold ornaments, six tolas of silver ornaments and Tk4.5 lakh in cash were stolen at the time. 
 
Then president of Mahanagar Sarbojaneen Puja Committee Biresh Chandra Saha filed the case the next day with the capital's Chawkbazar police station.

theft / Dhakeshwari / sentenced to jail

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Beating plastic pollution: Local startups build businesses around waste

Beating plastic pollution: Local startups build businesses around waste

11h | Panorama
New battleground of global powers

New battleground of global powers

1d | Panorama
Understanding the Indo-Pacific: A case of two rivalries

Understanding the Indo-Pacific: A case of two rivalries

1d | Panorama
US and its allies in the Ind-Pacific

US and its allies in the Ind-Pacific

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Young Entrepreneurs Beating Plastic Pollution

Young Entrepreneurs Beating Plastic Pollution

9h | TBS Stories
The fitness industry of Bangladesh tries to reshape from corona effect

The fitness industry of Bangladesh tries to reshape from corona effect

23h | TBS Stories
Ukraine ready to launch counteroffensive

Ukraine ready to launch counteroffensive

1d | TBS World
Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan's food on the streets of Dhaka

Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan's food on the streets of Dhaka

1d | TBS Food

Most Read

1
bKash denied permission to pay $4.10 lakh for Argentina football partnership
Banking

bKash denied permission to pay $4.10 lakh for Argentina football partnership

2
Boeing offers Biman its latest 787-10 Dreamliner
Bangladesh

Boeing offers Biman its latest 787-10 Dreamliner

3
Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS
Splash

The Night Dhaka did NOT vibe with Anuv Jain

4
Country's first floating solar power plant connected to national grid
Energy

Country's first floating solar power plant connected to national grid

5
Photo: TBS
Environment

Green space in Dhaka North declines 66% in 3 decades: Study

6
File Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

Low-cost housing planned for 4 lakh Bangabandhu Shilpa Nagar workers