Stability of littorals tops agenda of Indian Ocean countries conference

The stability of the countries of the Indian Ocean region, along with communication, crisis management, and aiding others during disasters will be discussed in the Conference of Indian Ocean Regional Countries.

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam said while talking to reporters on Friday.

Representatives from 25 countries are expected to participate in today's event, he said.

Both public and private level participation is expected at tomorrow's event, which will include civil society members, students, and professionals.

"The aim of the event is to determine the larger agenda and discuss how to work together to deal with issues facing the region," he said.

In response to a question about Bangladesh's stance towards China, he said that China has been invited to the event and is not excluded.

He added that Bangladesh's policy towards the crisis in the region is determined by the principle of maintaining friendship with all countries and not having enmity towards anyone.

There are no plans for military ambition or to become a regional power, and Prime Minister Hasina's priority is to improve the lives of her people, he said.