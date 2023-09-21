Matarbari deep sea port handed over to Chittagong Port Authority

Matarbari deep sea port channel in Maheshkhali upazila of Cox's Bazar has been handed over to Chittagong Port Authority (CPA).

State-owned Coal Power Generation Company Bangladesh Limited (CPGCBL) handed over the responsibility of the Matarbari deep sea port channel to the CPA at a programme held at Chattogram on Wednesday (20 September).

Prime Minister's Principal Secretary Md Tofazzel Hossain Miah was present as the chief guest on the occasion. He also visited the Matarbari coal-based thermal power plant and deep sea port on Thursday (21 September).

During the visit, the PM's principal secretary emphasised that the Matarbari development project represents a significant commitment to progress.

"Instructions have been given to ensure that the project is completed promptly and efficiently within the designated timeframe," he added.

He stated that the government has brought Matarbari under the "Integrated Parliament Initiative".

Mentioning that a corresponding law has been sent to the parliament, Tofazzel Hossain expressed optimism that the law will be swiftly approved in the parliament.

Abul Kalam Azad, managing director of Coal Power Generation Company Bangladesh Limited (CPGCBL), said experimental power generation is currently underway and being integrated into the national grid.

"The Matarbari coal-based thermal power plant is scheduled to commence commercial electricity production, generating 600 megawatts of power, starting in December this year," he added.

From now on the use, preservation and complete control of the Matarbari channel, port dues, berth hire charges, piloting, tug charges, berthing-unberthing and other charges will be collected by the CPA.

Pursuant to the government's approval, CPGCBL Matarbari has excavated a channel 14.3km long and 250 metres wide and 18.5 metres deep under the 1,200MW coal-based power plant construction project.

According to the Memorandum of Understanding signed between the Ministry of Shipping and the Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources on 29 November, 2018 for the construction of Matarbari Port, the width of the channel has been increased by 100 metres to 350 metres.

To make the constructed channel and harbour safe and secure, CPGCBL has constructed 1,753 metres of breakwater in the north, 713 metres of breakwater in the south and 1,803 metres of revetment in the north.