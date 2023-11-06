Matarbari deep sea port channel set to inaugurate on 11 Nov

The deep sea port in Matabari from the ocean. Photo: Foisal Ahmed

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will officially inaugurate the Matarbari deep seaport channel, Maheshkhali, Cox's Bazar, on the afternoon of 11 November.

In addition to the channel inauguration, the Prime Minister will also lay the foundation for the construction of the first terminal at the deep sea port.

This phase includes the development of a 460-metre-long container jetty, a 300-metre-long multipurpose jetty with an 18.5-metre draft, and various port facilities, including a container yard.

The Matarbari deep sea port is expected to commence operations in 2026.

Omar Faruk, Secretary of Chattogram Port Authority, stated that the port authority has completed all necessary preparations for the channel's opening and the commencement of terminal construction.

According to Project officials, once the construction work is finalised, the Matarbari deep sea port terminal will be accessible to vessels with a draft of 18 metres. This development will enable 8 to 10 thousand container ships to directly access the jetty.

State-owned Coal Power Generation Company Bangladesh Limited have already constructed channels and two jetties as part of the coal power project, with 120 ships passing through this channel for the coal-fired power plants.

The Matarbari Port Development Project, aimed at establishing the nation's first and sole deep sea port, has been undertaken at an estimated cost of Tk17,777 crore 20 Lakh with a project duration extending until 31 December, 2026. Following project approval, the implementation process is well underway.

Coal Power Generation Company Bangladesh Limited handed over the responsibility of the Matarbari channel to the CPA at an event held in Chattogram on 20 September this year. Prime Minister's Principal Secretary Md Tofazzel Hossain Miah was present as the chief guest on the occasion.

The use, preservation and complete control of the Matarbari port channel, port dues, berth hire charges, piloting, tug charges, berthing-unberthing and other charges to be collected by the CPA.

Pursuant to the government's approval, the Coal Power Generation Company has excavated a channel 14.3km long and 250 metre wide and 18.5 metre deep under the 1,200MW coal-based power plant construction project.

According to the agreement between the Ministry of Shipping and the Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources on 29 November, 2018, for the construction of Matarbari Port, the width of the channel has been increased by 100m to 350m.

To make the constructed channel and harbour safe and secure, the Coal Power Generation Company has constructed 1,753 metre of breakwater in the north, 713 metre of breakwater in the south and 1,803 metre of revetment in the north.