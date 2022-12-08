Man in Argentina jersey during BNP-police clash in Nayapaltan identified as Ansar member

A man — in an Argentina football team jersey — who was seen shooting at BNP activists during a clash with police on Wednesday has been identified as a member of Bangladesh Ansar.

Dhaka Metropolitan Police's Detective Branch Chief Mohammad Harun Ur Rashid confirmed the information to UNB today.

He said, "The Ansar member was on duty under the Paltan model police station that day."

When asked whether any action will be taken against the Ansar member for not maintaining dress code, he said, "Why should we take action? Even I perform duty in civil clothing. When putting our lives at risk, law enforcement officers can wear any type of clothing."

Meanwhile, police filed three cases at Shahjahanpur, Motijheel and Paltan police stations against 553 BNP activists and over 2400 unnamed people in connection with Wednesday's clash with BNP that left one person dead and many injured.

So far 500 people have been arrested in this regard.

The accused were alleged of keeping explosives at the BNP party office, attacking police and sabotage.

After the clash, 473 BNP leaders and activists were arrested from the party's central office and surrounding areas who were named in this case.

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Wednesday claimed that two leaders of their party's student wing Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal were killed and over 100 others were injured in an attack by police when bullets were fired in front of their party's Nayapaltan central office.

The detained leaders included BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi and Publication Secretary Shahiduddin Chowdhury Annie.