Man in Argentina jersey during BNP-police clash in Nayapaltan identified as Ansar member

Bangladesh

UNB
08 December, 2022, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 08 December, 2022, 07:03 pm

Related News

Man in Argentina jersey during BNP-police clash in Nayapaltan identified as Ansar member

UNB
08 December, 2022, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 08 December, 2022, 07:03 pm
Man in Argentina jersey during BNP-police clash in Nayapaltan identified as Ansar member

A man — in an Argentina football team jersey — who was seen shooting at BNP activists during a clash with police on Wednesday has been identified as a member of Bangladesh Ansar.

Dhaka Metropolitan Police's Detective Branch Chief Mohammad Harun Ur Rashid confirmed the information to UNB today.

He said, "The Ansar member was on duty under the Paltan model police station that day."

When asked whether any action will be taken against the Ansar member for not maintaining dress code, he said, "Why should we take action? Even I perform duty in civil clothing. When putting our lives at risk, law enforcement officers can wear any type of clothing."

Meanwhile, police filed three cases at Shahjahanpur, Motijheel and Paltan police stations against 553 BNP activists and over 2400 unnamed people in connection with Wednesday's clash with BNP that left one person dead and many injured.

So far 500 people have been arrested in this regard.

The accused were alleged of keeping explosives at the BNP party office, attacking police and sabotage.

After the clash, 473 BNP leaders and activists were arrested from the party's central office and surrounding areas who were named in this case.

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Wednesday claimed that two leaders of their party's student wing Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal were killed and over 100 others were injured in an attack by police when bullets were fired in front of their party's Nayapaltan central office.

The detained leaders included BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi and Publication Secretary Shahiduddin Chowdhury Annie.

Top News

BNP-Police clash

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

How Sanjida's fight against child marriage placed her on BBC 100 Women list

How Sanjida's fight against child marriage placed her on BBC 100 Women list

59m | Pursuit
Md Morshedul Alam Mohabat. Sketch: TBS

Congratulations to all those who did not get GPA 5.0

7h | Thoughts
A total of 50 JDM cars gathered for a meet in front of International Convention City Bashundhara (ICCB) on Friday for Super Tuner 6.0 pre-meet drive. Photo: Mashrur Quadery

Early morning JDM run: Super Tuner 6.0 pre-meet drive

8h | Wheels
Pradipta Chowdhury and Purnashree Chowdhury, the founders of EyeBuddy. Photo: Courtesy

EyeBuddy: An AI-driven solution to eye care

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How $9b offshore loans fuel dollar crisis

How $9b offshore loans fuel dollar crisis

14m | TBS Insight
4000 years Eternal flame: Azerbaijan

4000 years Eternal flame: Azerbaijan

1h | TBS World
Whole Africa looking toward Morocco

Whole Africa looking toward Morocco

8h | Videos
Air pollution causes second highest death and disability in Bangladesh

Air pollution causes second highest death and disability in Bangladesh

8h | Videos

Most Read

1
Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos
Banking

Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos

2
4 RMG factories of DIRD Group announced closed indefinitely
RMG

4 RMG factories of DIRD Group announced closed indefinitely

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Police raid Banani hotels suspecting militant presence

4
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

One dead as BNP, police clash in Nayapaltan; Rizvi, Aman, Annie among many detained

5
Photo: Reuters
Sports

Potential routes to final for Argentina at World Cup

6
Tejgaon business hub: Everything to be within walking distance from transport points
Infrastructure

Tejgaon business hub: Everything to be within walking distance from transport points