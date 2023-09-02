0ver 300 sued, 3 arrested over BNP-police clash in Gaibandha

A case was filed against 36 BNP leaders and activists and some 300 unnamed individuals for obstructing government work and using explosives and attacking the police in Gaibandha town during the party's rally on Friday.

Sub-Inspector Zakaria of Gaibandha Sadar police station filed the case on Saturday afternoon.

Three accused have already been arrested in the case, said Masud Rana, officer-in-charge (OC) of Gaibandha Sadar police station.

The clash broke out on Friday afternoon when BNP brought out a procession in Gaibandha on the occasion of the founding anniversary of the party.

Dr Moinul Hasan Sadiq, president of Gaibandha chapter BNP, said when their rally reached Shahid Minar area of the municipality, police obstructed them and charged batons to disperse the BNP leaders and activists.

Police also fired tear gas shells and bullets, leaving 20 leaders and activists of the BNP injured, claimed the BNP leader.

No case has been filed by BNP. However, the police filed a case against the BNP leaders and activists at Gaibandha police station this afternoon.

OC Masud Rana said the BNP took out a procession in the town without permission and the clash broke out when police tried to stop them.

A total of 28 rounds of tear gas shells and bullets were fired to disperse the BNP leaders and activists, he added.