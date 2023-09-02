Over 100 BNP leaders, activists sued over clash with police in Magura

UNB
02 September, 2023, 05:35 pm
Last modified: 02 September, 2023, 05:40 pm

The BNP supporters allegedly torched a police pickup van, three motorbikes and vandalised a few business establishments during the clash

A case was filed on Saturday against more than 100 leaders and activists of BNP over a clash with police during a procession brought out marking the 45th founding anniversary of the party in Mohammadpur upazila of Magura.

Borhan-Ul-Islam, officer-in-charge of Mohammadpur police station, said one of their sub inspectors filed the case accusing them of obstructing police from performing duty.

Among the accused, 10 were named while the rest were unnamed, he said.

Leaders and activists of the upazila unit BNP gathered in front of their temporary office in the upazila sadar, marking the founding anniversary on Friday afternoon.

Police barred them from marching forward whenthey tried to enter Madhayam Bazar from Jame Masjid area on Hospital Road, triggering a clash.

The BNP supporters allegedly torched a police pickup van, three motorbikes and vandalised a few business establishments.

Police opened fire to bring the situation under control and 20 people including police personnel injured.

OC Borhan said they detained 2 people during the clash.

