BNP-police clash in Rajbari leaves 20 hurt; 15 held

TBS Report
02 September, 2023, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 02 September, 2023, 09:56 pm

Police have detained 15 people so far following a clash with the activists of the BNP during the party's founding anniversary procession in Rajbari on Saturday. 

The clash left at least 20 injured after it broke out around 12:15pm when the procession reached the Shilpakala intersection area. Three police members, four journalists and 10-12 BNP activists were among those hurt, sources said. 

Police fired rubber bullets, tear shells, and shotguns to bring the situation under control, they added.

Following the clash, an attack was also carried out on the Rajbari GRP police station, injuring OC Somnath Bosu and others, claimed police. Two of them have been hospitalised.

0ver 300 sued, 3 arrested over BNP-police clash in Gaibandha

Ali Newaz Mahmud Khaiyam, the former Rajbari-1 lawmaker, who led the procession, said, "We started the programme with the permission of the administration. Around 10,000 leaders and activists participated in the rally from different areas of the district. As the procession reached Shilapakala intersection, passing through Panna Chattar, the police opened fire, leaving 10-12 of our activists injured." 

"We strongly condemn and protest the sudden attack by the police on our peaceful procession," he added.

Md Salah Uddin, additional superintendent of police (admin and finance), Rajbari, said, "Khaiyam group brought out a procession in Rajbari on the occasion of BNP's founding anniversary. When the procession came to Shilpakala intersection, they attacked the police."

The ASP stated that each of the individuals in the procession had bricks and sticks in their hands. 

"Three policemen were injured. Some people have been detained so far over the incident," he added.

