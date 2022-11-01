Look for ‘alternative ways’ to deport Nur Chy: Law minister urges Canadian high commissioner

Law Minister Anisul Haque has urged Canadian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Lilly Nicholls to look for "alternative ways" to ensure the deportation of Nur Chowdhury, the self-confessed and convicted killer of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

The minister made the request during a meeting with the Canadian high commissioner at the Secretariat in Dhaka on Tuesday.

He said, "I have urged the Canadian high commissioner to find alternative ways for the repatriation of Bangabandhu's convicted killer Nur Chowdhury."

Huq told reporters that the Canadian High Commissioner has informed him that according to Canada's law they cannot return a death row convict

He also told reporters that the high commissioner has been assured that the ruling Awami League government is working relentlessly to hold a free and fair national election.

During the meeting, they discussed 50 years of friendship between the two nations, areas of mutual cooperation, and the importance of freedom of expression in democratic societies.