Ready to tackle all kinds of challenges during election: RAB DG

TBS Report
02 January, 2024, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 02 January, 2024, 09:50 pm

We will fulfil our responsibilities in coordination with all the forces and administrations so that the democratic trend of this country continues

RAB DG M Khurshid Hossain addresses a press briefing in Khulna on 2 January. Photo: Courtesy
RAB DG M Khurshid Hossain addresses a press briefing in Khulna on 2 January. Photo: Courtesy

The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) is ready to tackle all kinds of challenges during the 12th Jatiya Sangsad polls, M Khurshid Hossain, director general of the elite force, said today (2 January).

"We are ready so that no untoward incident takes place during this [polls] time. We are working to maintain law and order in the country. RAB forces have taken the responsibility of ensuring the security of voters on election day. We will fulfil that responsibility in coordination with other forces," he said while addressing a press briefing in Khulna this afternoon.

Regarding RAB's preparation for the national elections, he said, "We have divided the preparation into three phases – pre-election, election day and post-election period. 

"We will face any challenges ahead. Our elite force has that power."

The RAB DG also said, "We will fulfil our responsibilities in coordination with all the forces and administrations so that the democratic trend of this country continues and the trend of development continues.

"RAB members don't just work in uniform. We also have an intelligence team. Our intelligence agency is working. It is on high alert to prevent any kind of sabotage or violence centred around the elections."

