PM blames a vested Bangladesh group for US sanctions on RAB

Law & order

UNB
30 March, 2022, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 30 March, 2022, 05:11 pm

Related News

PM blames a vested Bangladesh group for US sanctions on RAB

She said that RAB started working to curb terrorism, militancy, repression of women and proper investigation of series crimes like murder under the rule of the Awami League

UNB
30 March, 2022, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 30 March, 2022, 05:11 pm
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. TBS Sketch.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. TBS Sketch.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday blamed a section of Bangladeshis for US sanctions on the Rapid Action Battalion and seven of its current and former officers.

"There is nothing to say if group of people defame their own country abroad ... the sanction on RAB came as a group of local people worked behind it," she said.

The prime minister, also the leader of the House, was replying to a supplementary question from Jatiya Party lawmaker Md Mujibul Haque of Kishoreganj-3 during PM's question-answer session.

She recalled that after 9/11 attacks, the US requested different countries to curb terrorism and following their advice the then BNP government established RAB.

She said that there is no doubt that they (BNP) used RAB indiscriminately.

Hasina, however, said that RAB started working to curb terrorism, militancy, repression of women and proper investigation of series crimes like murder under the rule of the Awami League.

She continued that there are some people in the country who stay well whenever any undemocratic government comes to power treating them with special importance.

"When any democratic process continues in the country they engage themselves against it," she said.

She said that whatever good work is carried out by the government they don't want to see it, they are always running propaganda against Bangladesh and they have huge complaints against RAB.

The PM told the House that some elements from that vested group went in the USA and filed complaints to the justice department and other places during their meeting.

She also said that no official of the Bangladesh embassy there was allowed in these meetings.

"And the sanctions came that way," she added.   

The PM said Bangladesh is the only country that takes to task immediately if anyone from RAB commits anything unfair. "Even a son-in-law of a minister who was an army officer was not spared; rather he was brought under trial, We didn't pardon him, rather gave punishment," she said.

She made it clear that the Awami League government doesn't allow any unjust acts by anyone no matter how powerful they are.

Sheikh Hasina mentioned that there are some groups of people in the country – such as intellectuals or various types of organisations and their job is to earn money by talking against Bangladesh.

Top News

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina / RAB / US sanctions on RAB

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

How corporate boycotts could backfire

How corporate boycotts could backfire

2h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

‘We have invested and planned to increase traffic congestion’

4h | Panorama
Ellis Miller’s goal has been to provide customised software solutions to companies all over the globe. Born and raised in Kansas, Miller found his way to Dhaka. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

CodeCrafters: An ‘American dream’ taking shape in Bangladesh’s IT industry

5h | Panorama
A maximalist decorated living room, was selected because of its monochromatic look

When personalities are reflected through home decoration

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

‘Drive My Car’ could change Japanese cinema forever

‘Drive My Car’ could change Japanese cinema forever

25m | Videos
Most celebrities Like Raffles the Palm Resort in Dubai

Most celebrities Like Raffles the Palm Resort in Dubai

2h | Videos
Tale of a third gender human

Tale of a third gender human

8h | Videos
Smith’s slap floods internet

Smith’s slap floods internet

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
How local brands replaced foreign ones in 50 years
Economy

How local brands replaced foreign ones in 50 years

2
Representational image
Health

Bangladeshi scientists discover a new cause for diabetes

3
Top 5 professions for the future, according to Bangladeshi CEOs
Pursuit

Top 5 professions for the future, according to Bangladeshi CEOs

4
Iqbal Z Quadir: A man with a wild idea that transformed our economy
Economy

Iqbal Z Quadir: A man with a wild idea that transformed our economy

5
Bangladeshi cargo ship sinks at Kolkata port
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi cargo ship sinks at Kolkata port

6
A prerequisite for faster rail service is that there has to be section 144 around the railway corridors. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Step-by-step guide to book train tickets online