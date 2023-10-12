Digital token system for police service seekers unveiled in Savar model police station

Law & order

TBS Report
12 October, 2023, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 12 October, 2023, 04:44 pm

The system will be gradually introduced in other police stations in Dhaka district.

A plaque reading the inauguration of digital token system at Savar Model police station on 12 October 2023. Photo: TBS
A plaque reading the inauguration of digital token system at Savar Model police station on 12 October 2023. Photo: TBS

The Dhaka District Police has launched a digital token system in the duty officer's room at the Savar Model police station to ease the hassle of service seekers.

Superintendent of Dhaka district Police Md Asaduzzaman inaugurated the token system at the police station at around 12 noon on Thursday (12 October).

"The token system is not new in our country, it has been used in various corporate offices and banks for a long time. But we are probably the first to introduce this facility for the service seekers coming to the police stations. Hopefully, through this, it will be more convenient for people to avail services by maintaining proper serial," Asaduzzaman said on the occasion. 

He added that the system will be gradually introduced in other police stations of the district.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Crime, Ops and Traffic-North) of Dhaka District Abdullahil Kafi, Additional Superintendent of Police (Savar Circle) Shahidul Islam and other officials of the district police were present in the inauguration ceremony.

