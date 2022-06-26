LankaBanlga Foundation distributes relief among flood-hit victims of Sunamganj

Bangladesh

LankaBangla Foundation recently distributed relief among the flood-affected people in Sunamganj. 

The relief activity was carried out at Bhatipara, Derai Upazila at Sunamganj District as part of its CSR activities for the unprecedented flood of the district, reads  press release.

Under this program food were were distributed among flood-hit people of Bhatipara.

Senior high officials of LankaBangla Foundation were present in the distribution among other respectable persons of the Union. 
 

Lanka Bangla Securities

