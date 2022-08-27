LankaBangla Securities, Britannia University host Industry-Academia meetup on capital market investment

An Industry-Academia Meetup on capital market Investment was conducted by LankaBangla Securities at Britannia University recently.



"I believe and hope a bunch of future investors from students and faculty, future portfolio managers, and investors are interested in learning and embracing the benefits," remarked Khandoker Saffat Reza, CEO and Director of LankaBangla Securities Limited, at the event.



"This kind of seminar being organized by the industry's best organization is a boost for the students to know and explore the potential of the particular business," stated Professor Dr Surajit Sarbabidya, Vice Chancellor of Britannia University.



He also hoped that following the seminar, his students would be passionate about the capital markets, said a press release.



Participants and presenters during the event included representatives from LankaBangla Securities' Cumilla Branch and Head Office.

