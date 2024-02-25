Korea provides 7 protocol vehicles to Bangladesh

TBS Report
25 February, 2024, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 25 February, 2024, 10:33 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The Republic of Korea has provided seven protocol vehicles to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) of the People's Republic of Bangladesh to commemorate the 50th anniversary, the year 2023, of establishing diplomatic ties between Korea and Bangladesh. It stands as a symbol of the friendly ties between two countries.

The handover ceremony was held at Padma State Guest House on Sunday (25 February) and was graced by Masud Bin Momen, foreign secretary, Park Young-sik, ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Bangladesh, Nayem Uddin Ahmed, chief of protocol, MOFA, Toufique Hasan, director general of the East Asia & Pacific Wing, MOFA, among other distinguished governmental officials, said a press release.

Foreign Secretary Momen expressed his gratitude to Korea for providing these protocol vehicles and hoped to further strengthen the bilateral cooperation of the two countries in the future. He also mentioned that these Korean vehicles would help the Bangladesh government conduct more successful protocol duties.

Ambassador Park said Korea always attaches great importance to the partnership with Bangladesh and today's provision of seven luxurious Korean vehicles to the MOFA will contribute to better performance in diplomatic occasions.

These state-of-the-art vehicles, five Genesis G-80 sedans and two Hyundai Palisade SUVs, manufactured by Hyundai, the Korean automobile company, will be used for Bangladesh's protocol purposes for foreign ministers, state guests, and dignitaries.

Bangladesh-Korea

